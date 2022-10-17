MOVIE: A family movie, “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” rated PG, begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, South Point branch. Popcorn and water are provided. Attendees may also bring own snacks.
INTERIM: Michael “Mike” Campbell is the new interim music director for November and December at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church to replace John Campbell, who resigned to become a minister for music and worship in Louisville, Kentucky. Mike taught music in the public school system many years, directed choirs and was music director at several area churches. In fact, he has substituted as organist at Enslow Park Presbyterian in the past.
CLASSES: “Intro to Printmaking: Screen Printing” workshop begins Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Huntington Museum of Art Studio 2. The six-session class, conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. through Nov. 30, costs $160 or $190 nonmembers. Materials are provided. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
RETIRED: Bill Warfuel has retired as head of the homebound ministry at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church after many years of service. During his tenure, he brought comfort and hospitality to the homebound, as well as allowing them to be able to receive the Eucharist. Thanks to this good brother for his time, service and efforts. May his retirement be enjoyable, relaxing and fulfilling.
LISTED: Shelby Chaney, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Athens, Ohio. To achieve this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
EXPRESS: All aboard! The Autumn Colors Express, 60-year-old train ride from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton during Hinton Railroad Days Festival, is offered Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 20-23. Round-trip tickets start at $179 per person. This special passenger train pulled by Amtrak leaves C&O Train Station, 935 7th Ave., and returns at 7 p.m. Call 844-724-5399.
CHANGE: As John Marcum has decided to step down and move to “volunteer” status after serving as media tech coordinator at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Zach Edgell takes over the duties. Zach isn’t a stranger to the church as his grandfather, Gary Edgell, was associated with the church. Zach has a bachelor’s in science and technology multidisciplinary studies from California University of Pennsylvania. Welcome to this new position, Zach.
EVENT: Marshall University Libraries and Information Technology present “Pop Up Drinko” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18-19, at Memorial Student Center Plaza. In case of inclement weather, the event moves to the MSC lobby. Halloween activities, giveaways and more are featured.
READERS: Writers Can Read Open Mic Night Series features Mesha Maren and Corley Dennison at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Heritage Station. Mesha, assistant professor of the Practice of English at Duke University and National Endowment of the Arts Writing Fellow at the federal prison camp in Alderson, West Virginia, was recipient of 2015 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize, 2014 Elizabeth George Foundation grant and 2018-19 Kenan Visiting Writer at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Corley, vice chancellor emeritus with West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, taught at Marshall University, where he was a faculty member, assistant dean, dean of W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications and associate provost.
MEETING: Ashland Rotary Club meets at noon Monday, Oct. 17, at Elks Lodge. Mike Maynard, executive director of Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, is speaker. King’s Daughters Medical Center administers flu shots to Rotarians.
PLACEMENTS: Lincoln County High School Band was named 2022 Cabell Midland Band Festival Class C Champion and Grand Champion. From eight bands in Class C, LCHS placed first in band, first in percussion, third in field commander and third in color guard. Congratulations to winners and participants.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Susan McClung, Reid Carroll, Oct. 1; Jackson Fetty, Oct. 2; Winnie Nibert, Rick Jones, Ben Taylor, Sally Whitt, Oct. 3; Andrew Bentley, Linda Childress, Mary Ann Hale, Pat Gwinn, Oct. 4; Judy Norris, Sue McCallister, Chase McKinney, Betty Abshire, Oct. 5; Barbara Yeager, Nancy Allman, Ashlee Gallion, Lorri Turman, Nash Beach, Oct. 6; Abigail Copley, Megan Carroll, Sawyer Adkins, Oct. 7; Colin McCreery, Oct. 8; Jimmie D. Hysell, Donnie Black, Oct. 9; Brooke Neal, Cody Rohrig, Oct. 12; Jeff Moore, Oct. 13; Patrick Flynn, Oct. 14; Donni Lemley, Oct. 15; Lola Mays, Oct. 16
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Fred and Vickie Delp, Oct. 5; Ramona and Carl Walker, Oct. 10; Laura and JT Rowsey, Oct. 14.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
