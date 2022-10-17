The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MOVIE: A family movie, “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” rated PG, begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, South Point branch. Popcorn and water are provided. Attendees may also bring own snacks.

INTERIM: Michael “Mike” Campbell is the new interim music director for November and December at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church to replace John Campbell, who resigned to become a minister for music and worship in Louisville, Kentucky. Mike taught music in the public school system many years, directed choirs and was music director at several area churches. In fact, he has substituted as organist at Enslow Park Presbyterian in the past.

