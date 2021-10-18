SPOOKY: The Wilson family of Ironton hosts the annual streetside attraction for the spookiest time of the year. This year’s Wilson Halloween House features a walk-thru portion filled with handmade frights and sounds at 2548 S. 6th St. The attraction is open from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween. Admission is free.
DISTRIBUTORS: Five individuals from Westmoreland Baptist Church recently distributed 50 backpacks stuffed with school supplies and new testaments at the Wayne County Tri-State Soccer League. They were Pastor CJ Adkins, Bobby Dickerson, Jenny McClave, Kaylee and Ryan Smith.
FRIEND: Way down in the North Carolina grounds is one sweet little lady formerly living in Huntington and celebrating a birthday Monday, Oct. 18. Sharon Swann, longtime Herald-Dispatch photographer before moving south, is a great mother, grandmother and friend opening her home to Huntingtonian friends wanting to visit. May her day be a fun-filled and special day, with many more to follow.
COUSIN: Due to the nearly two-year-old pandemic, I haven’t seen my second cousin, Brian Vinson, of Charleston, but thoughts of him come often. Always kind, sweet and full of fun and wit, this oldest son of Larry Vinson of Omaha, Nebraska, and Norma Vinson of Huntington becomes another year older Monday, Oct. 18 (he may strike the 50 mark). May Brian be blessed with many more happy days and years.
WRITERS: Heritage Station hosts the monthly Writers Can Read event — open mic night reading series — at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Appalachian writers, Ace Boggess, author of six books of poetry and ex-con living in Charleston, and Brandon Whited, who began wanting to write at age 6, read selections from their work. Masks and social distancing are required. Admission is free.
MISSED: After five years, Fred Leo Beckelheimer, better known as “Bill,” continues to be missed in his family and community. The Branchland, West Virginia, native was less than six months away from 86 years old when he celebrated his homegoing Oct. 18, 2016. Bill, first cousin to my dad, never changed throughout the years and loved to smile and “crack a joke or two.” Being around him was a pleasure and joy.
ALL ABOARD! The eighth annual “All Aboard the Yoga Motive,” hosted by Brown Dog Yoga, takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on the patio at the Shops at Heritage Station to celebrate the Huntington community’s efforts in being active and healthy. The cost is $25 or $30 day of event. Proceeds benefit Kern’s Kloset, whose mission is to meet needs of those requiring assistance via clothing, workplace preparedness, service, educational instruction, wellness initiatives and scholarship. To register, visit www.browndogyoga.com/huntington-schedule.
SYMPATHY: A community leader, church member, business owner, husband, dad, sibling and friend entered his final journey to rest from his labors Oct. 2. H.M. “Mike” Adams, of Milton, husband of Charlotte Blanchard Adams, was 85. Founder of Adams Printing and Supply in 1964, he served as president of Adams Hallmark for 50-plus years. He also was Milton’s city recorder 18 years, a 32nd degree Mason, member of Lebanon Lodge 68 and Shriner with Beni Kedem Shrine of Charleston. The longtime Milton Baptist Church member served there as a deacon, trustee and faithful choir member. Condolences are sent to his wife; children, Paul, Carla and Andrea; and grandchildren, Allyson and Daniel, in this time of great loss. May they know thoughts and prayers remain with them.
CROWNING: Montana Runnels, daughter of Amber Tredway and Shawn Runnels, of Proctorville, Ohio, and a senior agribusiness and animal science major at Morehead State University, was one of several homecoming queen candidates recently crowned at the university. Jimmy Ray, son of Ginger Sellards and Clyde Calvin Ray of Pikeville, Kentucky, and a senior marketing major, was crowned homecoming king. Congratulations, Montana and Jimmy, on this honor.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Ron Pease, Susan McClung, Reid Carroll, Trevin Saunders, Oct. 1; Jackson Fetty, Winnie Nibert, Oct. 2; Rick Jones, Ben Taylor, Sally Whitt, Clarice Kumlien, Oct. 3; Pat Gwinn, Malissa Richmond, Oct. 4; Thomas Dayhoff, Macy Prater, Sue McCallister, Chase McKinney, Barbara Yeager, Oct. 5; Nancy Allman, Ashlee Gallion, Megan Carroll, Lorri Turman, Kathy Rea, Oct. 6; Sawyer Adkins, Abby Bell, Ernie Golder, Molly Dixon, Brandy Andrus, Oct. 7; Russ Lingenfelter, Oct. 8; Bonnie Herrold, Lynette Call, Judy Sortet, Henning Vauth, Oct. 9; Andrew Wellman, Oct. 10; Keith Ross, Jerry Johnson, Peggy Morrison, Kim Robinson, Susan Wyant, Oct. 11; Myles Brown, Oct. 13; Lisa Kelley, Oct. 15.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Fred and Vickie Delp, Oct. 5; Jason and Nancy Toy, Oct. 10; Abel and Meredith Brumfield, Oct. 12.
CHUCKLE: An architect vacationing on the Riviera met an old lawyer friend and asked him what he was doing there. The lawyer replied, “Remember that lousy real estate I bought? Well, it caught fire, so here I am with the fire insurance proceeds. What are you doing here?” The architect replied, “Remember that lousy real estate I had in Mississippi? Well, the river overflowed, and here I am with the flood insurance proceeds.” The lawyer looked puzzled. “Gee,” he asked, “how did you start the flood?”