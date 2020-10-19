COMMUNITY NeWS
LIST: A Chesapeake, Ohio, resident has been named to the dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University for the spring semester. Phoenix Huron earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
YARDS: Two yards were named as Yards of the Month for September by Ironton in Bloom. Awarded were Kay Cocklin, 2426 S. 12th St., and Ruth Thompson, 2728 S. 12th St.
NAMED: Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed Lindsey Cae, a Louisa, Ky., teacher, to the Kentucky Airport Zoning Commission. The term expires Aug. 8, 2024.
GOLF: Greenbo Lake State Resort Park has renovated its 18-hole mini golf course. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Clubs and balls are available at the lodge or marina. The cost is $2; $1 children.
BIRTH: Brian and Kimberly Slappe of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church became parents of Styles Michael on Sept. 8. The little brother to Ava was 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Vicki Jarvis.
PERFORMANCE: Huntington Museum of Art and 4th Avenue Arts offer October’s Virtual 4th Tuesday Tour in connection to “The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus” exhibition. 4th Avenue Arts offers an original dance theater performance based on “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” written in 1812 and features “Hansel and Gretel,” “Rumpelstiltskin” and “Cinderella.” The museum’s Facebook page premieres the performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
GRADS: Four local residents were among more than 1,900 students graduating from Ohio University for the summer semester. They include Averill Burger, Culloden, master of science degree in nursing; David Farley, Chapmanville, Mary Smith, Salt Rock, bachelor of science in nursing; Ashley Nichols, Hurricane, associate in arts.
SALE: Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling assortments of nuts, candy and magazine subscriptions, as part of the Fall Product Program. Contact local Girl Scouts to place order or purchase directly from council at https://bit.ly/gsbdcnuts and https://bit.ly/gsbdc-mags.
TWO: Oct. 16 marked the second year for the passing of Evelyn Buckley of Salt Rock, lovely Christian mother, grandmother, sister and friend active in the church. Evelyn passed away in 2018 at age 77. Her life made a difference and was an inspiration to many.
FAIR: Marshall University’s Department of Public Health and Minority Health Institute present the second annual West Virginia Minority Health Initiative Drive-Thru Health Fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at A.D. Lewis Community Center. Giveaways and door prizes are available. Free COVID-19 testing and flu shots are administered by Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Walgreens. Face masks are mandatory and social distancing is practiced. Contact LaDawna.Walker@marshall.edu or 304-696-4022.
BLESSING: The Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan, ninth bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston installed in August 2019, visited St. Mary’s Medical Center for his first time in September. He served as auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Bishop Brennan offered a blessing for the physicians and staff members working at the hospital.
CHUCKLE: While gazing at dinosaur bones that were everywhere in New Mexico, a tourist met a man who acted as an unofficial guide. “How old are these bones?” asked the tourist. “Exactly 100 million and three years old,” was the man’s reply. “How can you be so definite?” inquired the tourist. “Oh, a geologist told me they were 100 million years old,” replied the man, “and that was exactly three years ago.”