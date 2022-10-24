The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TUESDAY TOUR: As part of the fourth Tuesday Tour Series at Huntington Museum of Art, a celebration of the exhibit, “POW! Comic Drawings from the Permanent Collection,” begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 25, which is the final day to view the exhibit. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.

WINNERS: The top three area school poster contest winners honored during the Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District’s 75th annual meeting/banquet at Collins Career Technical Center included Anna Silk, first, Leilani Harriott, second, and Farah McMaster, third, all of Chesapeake Middle School. Owen Bennett, Reid Culver, Matty Hamlin and Arianna Merrel received honorable mention. Others in the same category included Layce Kerns, first, Autumn Reed, second, and Blaze Moore, third, all from Dawson-Bryant Elementary; and Max Eplion, first, Sydney Durst, second, and Caylee Hager, third, all of Fairland West Elementary. Caroline Sias of South Point Elementary received an honorable mention. Congratulations to these winners on a job well done.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

