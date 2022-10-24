TUESDAY TOUR: As part of the fourth Tuesday Tour Series at Huntington Museum of Art, a celebration of the exhibit, “POW! Comic Drawings from the Permanent Collection,” begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 25, which is the final day to view the exhibit. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
WINNERS: The top three area school poster contest winners honored during the Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District’s 75th annual meeting/banquet at Collins Career Technical Center included Anna Silk, first, Leilani Harriott, second, and Farah McMaster, third, all of Chesapeake Middle School. Owen Bennett, Reid Culver, Matty Hamlin and Arianna Merrel received honorable mention. Others in the same category included Layce Kerns, first, Autumn Reed, second, and Blaze Moore, third, all from Dawson-Bryant Elementary; and Max Eplion, first, Sydney Durst, second, and Caylee Hager, third, all of Fairland West Elementary. Caroline Sias of South Point Elementary received an honorable mention. Congratulations to these winners on a job well done.
FOOD PANTRY: Facing Hunger Foodbank hosts a mobile food pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until gone) Thursday, Oct. 27, at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. 7th St., Ironton. Registration begins at 10 a.m.
APPOINTED: Jodie Penrod, formerly with the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, was recently appointed as chief information officer at Marshall University. Before that, the graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and Missouri University of Science and Technology with a master’s degree in systems engineering, and working toward a doctorate in instruction technology at Ohio University in 2023, was director of applications and IT project manager for Holzer Medical. Jodie’s start date is Nov. 7.
PARTY: A spooktacular Halloween party, hosted by Lily’s Place Children’s Center and City of Huntington, is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 28th St. Candy, games and prizes are included. Costumes are encouraged.
PROMOTED: Jacob Wheeler, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was promoted to senior compliance analyst at Ohio Valley Bank. The 2011 Gallia Academy High graduate obtained bachelor’s degrees in marketing and business from the University of Rio Grande in 2016. He is a member of multiple boards at Grace United Methodist Church and enjoys watching Columbus Blue Jackets hockey team.
DISCUSSIONS: James Brennan of the University of Kentucky is featured during the Department of Mathematics and College of Science at Marshall University’s “Advanced Research Initiative Discussions” beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, with “General Audience Discussion” in Science Building Room 376. “Math Research Discussion” begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Smith Hall Room 511. The discussions are free.
ORNAMENT COMPETITION: Kindergarten through 12th-grade students in West Virginia may enter the 18th annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition. Students are asked to create a “Nutcracker”-themed ornament for a tree displayed during the holidays at Charleston Culture Center. Four divisions, according to grade, and a winning class are chosen from each division. Winning ornaments are donated in January to West Virginia State Museum. The four winning classes receive a gift card to help buy supplies for their class. In conjunction with Joyful Night, ornaments and Christmas tree are unveiled in early December. Entries, along with a phone number, email, mailing address, teacher name, school and class, may be mailed to Elizabeth Yeager, Department of Arts, Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25305. Ornaments must be received by Nov. 18.
EXHIBIT: An exhibition of Zachary D. Jones’ mixed media art begins Monday, Oct. 24, and ends Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Ohio University Southern Art Gallery, Ironton. The Southeastern Ohio native works outdoors in the foothills of Appalachia, creating art in nature. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A closing reception begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Betty Gail Wetherholt turned 81 years old, Oct. 17; Jo Fidler, Joe Poti, Oct. 23.
CHUCKLE: The washer-and-dryer salesperson said to the customer, “Have you decided on a model?” “I’m not sure,” said the customer. The salesperson answered, “That’s no problem — just take it for a spin.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
