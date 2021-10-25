GRIEF: The last “Navigating Grief” session begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. Contact St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission, 304-526-1188, or rita.elkins@st-marys.org.
PRINCIPAL: Lacey Ballard, second-grader at Fairland East Elementary School, was recently able to assist with office duties and greet students as she served as “principal for a day.” The daughter of Judge Andy and Deanna Ballard won the chance through a charity auction raising money for a new school playground.
TAP IT: “Tap II” classes, open to dancers ages 10-18 with a basic knowledge of tap technique, are available from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 11 at The French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. The cost is $16 week or $64 month. Contact 740-446-3834 or maggiejackson@frenchartcolony.org.
MEET: Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society conducts its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Greenup Library, community room. Those attending are to bring family tree or computer to fill out at least a basic five-generation family tree and share contact information for binder in genealogy room.
SHINING: Sophie Slack of Hurricane, West Virginia, keeps letting her light shine. Not only does she love science and math, she is the first person in West Virginia with Down Syndrome to be a member of a school robotics team (Putnam Area Robotics Team). The 17-year-old daughter of Steve Slack and junior at Hurricane High School was recently nationally recognized as a grand marshal of the National Down Syndrome Society’s New York City Buddy Walk in New York City’s Time Square. Keep shining, Sophie, you make many proud.
JAZZY: Jazz Combos II and III present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Marshall University’s Smith Music Hall.
NEW MAYOR: Nathan Ittig was recently sworn in as mayor of Chesapeake, Ohio. He will serve in that position through 2023. Congratulations to the new mayor.
TRICK OR TREAT: Monster Maul trick or treat is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Huntington Mall, Barboursville. Those attending are asked to bring nonperishable food items for Facing Hunger Food Bank.
EXHIBIT: Huntington Museum of Art’s Education Department explores the new exhibit, “Latin American Roots” virtually and with a “Grab and Go” event Tuesday, Oct. 26. The exhibit is displayed through Jan. 9. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
CONCERT: The Oak Ridge Boys, first performing together more than 50 years ago, make their yearly tradition of performing country and gospel classics at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Vern Riffe Center of Fine Arts, Eloise Covert Smith Theater, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $45; $40 seniors; and $33 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Katie Bell, Oct. 2; Emily Franks, Oct. 3; Charlie Woolcock, Charles Collins, Oct. 5; Derek Cunningham, Terry Perdue, Athena Bandy, Elijah Dorey, Oct. 6; Andy Blackman, Oct. 7; Anita Cunningham, Thamer Calhoun, Kelly Blake, Oct. 8; Emily Spurgeon, Oct. 11; Deborah K. Smith, Steve Howerton, Malaki Ballengee, Oct. 13; Marsha Blain, Sophie Cunningham, Oct. 15; Jenny McClave, Oct. 16; Patricia Campbell, Oct. 18.
CHUCKLE: When the man answered the door on Halloween night, a well-dressed young boy was there wearing a suit and matching tie, said, “Trick-or-treat.” The man was a bit confused so he asked the boy what he was dressed as. “I’m an IRA agent,” said the boy, and with that, he snatched 40% of the candy and left without saying thank you.