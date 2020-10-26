APPOINTED: Melissa Conley-Salyers, elementary school teacher in Boyd County School District in Ashland, was recently appointed to Education Professional Standards Board. The appointment was made by Gov. Andy Beshear.
EDUCATION: “Artisans Alive!” is the theme for this week’s educational event at Heritage Farm and Museum, which is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Admission is $15; $12 ages 65 and over; $8 ages under 17; free ages 2 and younger.
ALL-STARS: Three Wayne County individuals were inducted in West Virginia 4-H All Stars by WVU Extension Service in Wayne County. They include Zara Harold of Lavalette and Chase Smith of Prichard, accomplished 4-H members; and Cathy Smith of Wayne, volunteer with 4-H Shooting Sports Program.
VOCALIST: A concert featuring Mitchell Tenpenn, songwriter and performer, with Bill McDaniel, begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Paramount Arts Center. This is a limited-ticket, distanced show. Tickets are $29.99.
NAMED: Isaiah Huffman and Aiden Bernard, both of Hurricane High School, have been named semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These students have a chance to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million offered next spring. Semifinalists must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by high school official and write an essay.
COUSIN: Four years and eight days ago (Oct. 18, 2016), Fred Leo “Bill” Beckelheimer took his last breath at the home of a daughter and son-in-law, Lois, and Henley Adkins, where he had lived 1 1/2 years. Bill never changed over the years and always had a happy smile and warm heart. This cousin of my dad continues to be sadly missed but lives in the hearts and thoughts of many.
DEGREED: Three Huntington residents were among more than 1,900 students receiving degrees from Ohio University, Athens, for the summer semester. They include Sara Clayborne, master of science in nursing; Brandy Lynd, bachelor of technical and applied studies; and Alesha Watts, bachelor of science in nursing.
COORDINATOR: Donna May is the new volunteer services coordinator at Hospice of Huntington. She replaces Martha Persinger, who retired after 10 years’ service. Donna has years of experience in the management of volunteer services. Congratulations, Donna, on your new position.
AWARD: A Huntington resident and Marshall University professor of English is one of 200 recipients to be awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Ph in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Rachael Peckham was initiated into the collegiate honor society in 2012 at Marshall University.
PROMOTED: Kathryn Davis Lamp recently assumed the role of president of Foundation for the Tri-State Community in Ashland. The Ashland native has served as vice president and general counsel since 2013. She was a real estate planning attorney in the trusts and estates group of Huddleston Bolen (now Dinsmore and Shohl). She and husband, Jonathan, and daughter, Elizabeth, live in Ashland.
CHUCKLE: When Chuck was younger and the teens played loud music, he would shout at them to turn down the volume. Now that he’s older, he just turns down his own volume.