BAPTISMS: Two individuals were recently baptized at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church: Becky Bias and Lawson Francis. May their lives be inspirations to others seeing their desire to walk with and work for the Lord.

EXHIBITION: Paintings by Charlie Haskins opens Monday, Oct. 3, at Ohio University Southern Art Gallery’s Dingus Technology Center, Ironton. Haskins is an artist living and working in Southern Ohio with a master of fine arts in painting from East Tennessee State University and occupies an art studio in Portsmouth, Ohio, known as Haskins House. The exhibition is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Friday, Oct. 14. A reception begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

