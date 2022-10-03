BAPTISMS: Two individuals were recently baptized at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church: Becky Bias and Lawson Francis. May their lives be inspirations to others seeing their desire to walk with and work for the Lord.
EXHIBITION: Paintings by Charlie Haskins opens Monday, Oct. 3, at Ohio University Southern Art Gallery’s Dingus Technology Center, Ironton. Haskins is an artist living and working in Southern Ohio with a master of fine arts in painting from East Tennessee State University and occupies an art studio in Portsmouth, Ohio, known as Haskins House. The exhibition is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Friday, Oct. 14. A reception begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
SEMIFINALISTS: Luke Bird and Kevin Moloney, both of Cabell Midland High School, were among more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program sponsored by National Merit Scholarship Corp. Other local semifinalists include Arnav Dharmagadda of Russell High School in Greenup County, Kentucky. Semifinalists compete for roughly 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million. They must submit records from academic achievements, school and community activities participation and more to be considered a finalist. They must also be endorsed by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT score reiterating the students’ performances on qualifying tests. They are notified if they advance to finalists in February 2023, and National Merit Scholarship winners are announced on four occasions between April and July 2023.
FEST: The Heron Festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, at Beech Fork State Park. Free hayrides, pontoon boat rides, live gospel music, pumpkin decorating contest, camper displays, cruise-in car display and flea market vendors are featured. Contact wvstateparks.com/park/beech-fork-state-park or 304-528-5794.
PLANTERS: Marcia Daoust, Beverly Murrell, Nyoka Baker Campbell, Jan Gossett, Wendy Thomas and Martha Woodward — members of League of Women Voters — planted a 19th Amendment Garden at the Cabell County Courthouse near the 4th Avenue entrance. The garden, maintained by the league, commemorates ratification of the 19th Amendment, which was Aug. 26, 1920. The date also is known as Women’s Equality Day.
CONFERENCE: The fourth International Conference on Statistical Distributions and Applications hosted by Marshall University Department of Mathematics is set for Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15, at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, downtown Huntington. Event co-chairs are Dr. Alfred Akinsete, chair, and Dr. Avishek Mallick, associate professor. The conference, which happens every three years, features prominent statisticians around the world, which includes Professor Emeritus Barry Arnold, University of California, Riverside; Professor Narayanaswamy Balakrishnan, McMaster University, Ontario, Canada; Professor Emeritus Jim Berger, Duke University, North Carolina; Professor Susmita Datta, University of Florida; Professor Christian Genest, McGill University, Montreal, Canada; Professor Thomas Mathew, University of Maryland; Professor Hon Keung Tony Ng, Bentley University, Massachusetts; and Professor Kimberly Sellers, Georgetown University, Washington, DC. The event is co-sponsored by the National Security Agency and MU’s College of Science and Office of Academic Affairs. Visit http://www.icosda22.org.
COATS: Winter coats are being collected for students at Spring Hill Elementary School through Oct. 21. Coats are needed for boys and girls in sizes 4/5 through 18/20. Monetary donations may be made to Teresa Johnson Foundation on Cash App, $teresajfoundation or PayPal, teresajohnson-foundation@yahoo.com. Drop-off locations include Teresa Johnson, 1749 9th Ave., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, 924 20th St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays; Marshall University School of Pharmacy, 1538 Charleston Ave., 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays; Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1757 10th Ave., 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, 1657 9th Ave., 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; and Glorious Church of God in Christ, 1665 10th Ave., 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Sunday morning.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Ron Pease, David Fabry, Oct. 1; Mallorey Harris, Oct. 2; Clarice Kumlien, Oct. 3.
CHUCKLE: A young man at a college was learning about the wonders of the newest computer programs. This newest program could answer any question you asked of it, as long as you provided your name and birth date. The young man asked this question, “Where is my father?” The computer printed out the answer “Your father is fishing in Minnesota.” The young man said it’s incorrect because his father died 20 years ago. The professor suggested rephrasing the question, so the young man asked, “Where is my mother’s husband?” The computer printed out “Your mother’s husband died 20 years ago, but your father is still fishing in Minnesota.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
