TRUNK OR TREAT: Students from St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging hand out candy from their decorated cars during the trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave.

WINNER: Congratulations to Mason Burdick, a fourth-grader at Milton Elementary School. This student was one of 12 chosen as winners in West Virginia’s fifth annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest. This year’s competition’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

