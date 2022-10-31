TRUNK OR TREAT: Students from St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging hand out candy from their decorated cars during the trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave.
WINNER: Congratulations to Mason Burdick, a fourth-grader at Milton Elementary School. This student was one of 12 chosen as winners in West Virginia’s fifth annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest. This year’s competition’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”
TRIBUTE: “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.”, tribute celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin presented by Farrell White and Legg, PLLC and Marshall Artists Series, begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The new production adapted from Australian touring smash-hit, “RESPECT,” features a live band and supreme vocalists. Tickets are $98.42, $81.97, $71 and $64.42. Contact ticketmaster.com, Marshall Artists Series box office at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center or 304-696-6656.
GIRL SCOUT: Madeline Benson of Hurricane, West Virginia, was one of several Girl Scouts receiving the highest honors Girl Scouts can achieve at their grade level. The Cadette earned the Silver Award, which gives girls the chance to show they are a leader who is organized, determined and dedicated to improving their community. Congratulations, Madeline, on achieving this honor.
BRASSY: Marshall University hosts a concert by Brass Band of the Tri-State at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Smith Recital Hall. The concert, “Music Out of this World,” features music from “2001 Space Odyssey,” “Apollo 13,” and the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” films. Admission is free.
62ND: Congratulations to Jack and Sharon McKenna of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. May they continue to enjoy their lives together.
CIVIL WAR DAYS: Guyandotte Civil War Days presents “Thunder in the Village” at noon Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 2-6, at Guyandotte United Methodist Church. A lecture series featuring two lecturers discussing Civil War History Wednesday-Friday nights. The re-enactment of Confederate raid takes place Saturday and re-enactment of Union troops recapture the town Sunday. Admission is free.
STUDENTS: Top three area school poster contest winners from South Point Elementary School during the recent Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District’s area school coloring contest included Adley Howard, first; Wyatt Payton, second; and Lydia Dillon, third. Caroline Sias received the honorable mention recognition. Congratulations to these youngsters.
LECTURE: The Amicus Curiae Lecture Series sponsored by Marshall University continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. Nadine Strossen, John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law Emerita, New York Law School and past national president of American Civil Liberties Union, discusses “HATE: Why we should resist it with free speech not censorship.” Admission is free.
DRIVE-THRU: A drive-thru trick or treat event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Central Park, Ashland. Cars may enter from 22nd Street.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Cora Teel, Oct. 3; Ronald Morgan, Oct. 5; Thomas Balch, David Castleberry, Oct. 8; Wendell Dobbs, Oct. 13; Rachael Peckham, Oct. 15; Glen Crouse, Oct. 20; Anna Frieden, John Proctor, Oct. 21; Karen Proctor, Oct. 22; Philip Vinson, Oct. 23; Lynn Butler, Oct. 24; Fisher Cross, Michael Rednour-Hallman, Oct. 26; Clark Ackison, Darius Atefat-Peckham, Oct. 27; Kate Morris, Oct. 30.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Andy and Angela Footo, Oct. 8; Jackie and Michael Rednour-Hallman, Oct. 14; Missy and Jason Jordan, Oct. 23; Susan and Neil Bouchillon, Oct. 26.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Ogden.
CHUCKLE: This preacher had delivered what he thought was a great sermon, and he was feeling good on the way home. “How many great preachers do you think there are preaching today?” he asked his wife. “One less than you think,” she answered.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
