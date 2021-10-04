TEACHERS: Three Cabell County elementary school teachers recently were awarded $2,000 in grant funds. The Southside Elementary School teachers — Courtney Arnold, Charity Baker and Kathleen Kneafsey — received a $2,000 grant as part of the 2020 Unsung Heroes awards competition through Voya Financial Inc., a provider of retirement plans for educators. These Huntington educators will now compete with other finalists for one of three top prizes — an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 from Voya Financial.
FARM: The Stoll Farm, located at 196 Valley View Drive, Milton, is now open for the fall season to view more than 60 kinds of colored pumpkins of various sizes. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday. The farm also provides other kinds of gourds, mini hay bales and a sunflower patch.
NAMED: The newly appointed director of career services at Ashland Community and Technical College grew up in Boyd County. Ashley Vanderpool has previous experience working at the college’s career services and will add much to the position and college.
CONCERT: Brent Cobb with Adam Hood and Shelby Lore perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.
BIRTH: Reagan Katharine Thompson was born in September to Jennifer and JD Thompson of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May this little one bring added joy, happiness and love to the families.
EXHIBIT: Community Trust Bank presents “The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia” through Nov. 28 at Huntington Museum of Art. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
READS: Cicada Books and Coffee offers its monthly “Tasty Reads Book Club” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at 604 14th St. W., Huntington.
ORCHESTRA: Marshall University School of Music presents an orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Marshall University Smith Music Hall. Admission is free.
COMEDIAN: Bert Kreischer, American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host, brings “The Berty Boy Relapse Tour” to Charleston Municipal Auditorium. The rescheduled show begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $39.75-$59.75.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Lee Ann Hill, David Clay, Sept. 26; Dr. Bill Dingus, Sept. 28; Marilee Lewis, Sept. 30; Blake Wilmink, Jill Newman, Doris Sampson, Oct. 1; Evelyn Gregory, Stephen Jones, Kevin Marra, Joni Prince, Harold Quigley, Oct. 2; Amy Golden, Nick Oxley, Casen Proffitt, Nate Vance, Oct. 3.
CHUCKLE: Two polite people were having dinner together in a restaurant. On the table there was a dish with one big and one small piece of fish. They politely said to each other, “You may choose first.” “No, you may choose first.” And this went on for a while. Then the first person said, “OK, I’ll take first.” And he took the big piece of fish. The second person, “Why did you take the big piece? That’s not polite!” The first person said, “Which piece would *you* have taken?” The second person replied, “Why, I would have taken the small piece, of course.” The first person said, “Well, that’s what you have now!”