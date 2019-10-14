Community News
FEST: Barnes Agency presents the second annual Putnam County Craft Beer Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sleepy Hollow Golf and Country Club, Hurricane, W.Va. Live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors are also featured. Tickets, available at door, are $30 general admission; $42 VIP; and $20 non-drinking. The rain-or-shine event is open to ages 21 and older.
MUSIC: Music Art Department of Woman’s Club of Huntington presents “A Musical Journey” with Dr. Henning Vauth, professor of Marshall University School of Music, and Lingshu Ye of China, master of arts music education, Marshall University, and the club’s recipient of International Affairs Scholarship, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
SYMPATHY: Condolences are being sent to the family of Charles Orval Rader Jr., who passed away Sept. 18 at age 89. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving during the Korean War was also a lifetime member of Huntington Detachment 340 of Marine Corps League. I met Charlie while working at The Herald-Dispatch, where he was a promotion sales manager with many years of service before retiring. The Westmoreland United Methodist Church member was always a Christian gentleman showing love and compassion in every way he could. Although the Lord had a different plan for him, he will be missed by family and friends and in the community.
SPOOKY: Haunted Majestic, located at Majestic Landing, Kyle Lane, WV 2, near Huntington, opens Oct. 17 with weekend haunts through Nov. 2. Ticket booths open at 6 p.m., followed by tours at 7:30 p.m. or as soon as it’s dark. Admission is $17, with fast passes available for $22 (don’t need to wait in line). Ghost tour tickets, available on Thursdays, are $20. Parking is $3.
DIRECTOR: Big Sandy Superstore Arena has a new director of marketing and sales. April Bias, Huntington native with a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Marshall University, was recently appointed to that position. She had been employed in Spilman Thomas and Battle’s Charleston office.
FAIR: An Octoberfest Arts and Crafts Fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton.
BIG: It was one big surprise after another for Carolyn Becker as she celebrated a “big” birthday Oct. 29 in Chicago. The biggest event was possibly tea and crumpets and harp music at Drake Hotel in the Palm Court. This Huntington resident was joined by her five daughters — Katherine of Nashville; Kamine of Greensboro, N.C.; Karen of Lincoln, Nebraska; Kimberly from Norway; and Kristine of Chicago.
TUNNEL: Ironton Lions Club presents the Haunted Tunnel every Friday and Saturday in October at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Ohio 93, across from Ironton Hills Shopping Center. The scary event begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26.
CELEBRATION: Calvary Missionary Baptist Church hosted the 14th anniversary celebration of the Unity in the Community Choir. Brother Mitchell Johnson Jr. of Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C., was the guest clinician. The choir is directed by Teresa Figgins, founder, Marie A. Murphy and Pastor David Malone. Here’s praying for another 14 years of music for the community.
10: It’s been 10 years since Frances Keyser of Salt Rock was called from her family and earthly home to have a heavenly home with a pain-free body. The mother of three daughters and member of Roach Baptist Church passed away Oct. 14, 2009. Frances worked with Girl Scouts and was a help to the community. She continues to be missed as if it were only yesterday that she left.
OFFICERS: A.J. Cyrus was recently sworn in as a new police officer with the Kenova Police Department. He will attend the West Virginia State Police Academy in January. Three promotions were also conducted. Anthony Thompson was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and Charles Newman and Paul Wolfe were promoted from officer to sergeant.
TALK: Marshall University’s Department of History presents a talk featuring Sarah Covington, specialist in Early Modern England and Ireland teaching history at the Graduate Center at City University of New York and Queens College, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Harris Hall 139. Her topic is “The Use of Folklore in Historical Study.” Coffee and cookies follow. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Montsinger, Laura Fulks, Jack McKenna, Nathan Hill, Donna Best, Mary Mace Moore, Katelyn Coener, Hunter Douglas is two over 70 at 72, Richard Lane, Molly Pauley, J.D. Philyaw, Joe Barnett, Lynn Howell, Mike Richardson, Aaron Vickers, Kelli Ball, Debby Hibbard, Kaleigh Riddle, Patrick Flynn.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Laura and JT Rowsey, Matt and Jeanie Jarvis.
CHUCKLE: A young person hired by a Halloween costume superstore reported for the first day of work. The manager greeted the individual with a warm handshake and a smile, gave them a broom and said, “Your first job will be to sweep out the store.” “But I’m a college graduate,” the young person replied indignantly. “Oh, I’m so sorry. I didn’t know that,” said the manager. “Here, give me the broom. I’ll show you how to use it.”