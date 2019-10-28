Community News
HAUNTED: A Halloween-themed event, “Haunted Rec,” is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Marshall Recreation Center. Trunk-or-treat by Marshall student organizations passing out candy, haunted obstacle course, creepy climbing at the Rock Wall, kid Zumba with “Thriller” and more are featured. Children are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes.
ANOTHER: A most-loved cousin born 88 years ago on this date (Oct. 28) may need the water hoses in the Guyandotte neighborhood to help put out all the candles from another birthday. Garland Adkins, retired employee of ACF Industries and former delivery personnel with Spurlock’s Flowers, has experienced some recent health issues, but here’s praying for a fun-filled day for someone that is loved and respected.
LUNCHEON: Wednesday, Oct. 30, is reservations deadline for a luncheon and monthly meeting hosted by Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County. The event takes place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 E. An election of officers is also featured. Checks are preferred for the $15 buffet. For advance reservations, email janetartrip@yahoo.com; kbs25701@gmail.com or ahughart@usgs.gov, or call 304-634-5855, 304-634-6762, 304-522-1471, 304-964-3669, or 304-523-4389. Plans are also discussed for 2019 Roosevelt-Kennedy dinner celebration for Saturday, Nov. 16, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Email RKDinner@wvdemocrats.com.
INDUCTED: Charlene L. Farrell recently joined 138 other people already inducted in the Greater Huntington Wall of Fame inside the Big Sandy Superstore Arena as she received the outstanding citizen award for community service and being an ambassador to the region. Charlene was CEO at Hospice of Huntington for 30-plus years and helped create the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Congratulations, Charlene, for this recognition and being able to share your knowledge, compassion and love for the community.
MUSICAL: “Menopause the Musical” begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 29-30, and Friday, Nov. 1, at Charleston Coliseum and Civic Center. Tickets range from $39 to $59. Group ticket rates are also available. Call 304-347-7409 or 304-357-7418.
READING: Local celebrities read “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” during a live appearance of the Headless Horseman at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in front of the Pumpkin House, Kenova.
IN-LAW: Earl Plumley, brother-in-law to Carolyn Byrd Williamson, passed away Oct. 28, 2007. Today, Carolyn has him in her thoughts and remembers his life.
FALL FEST: Huntington Mall hosts Monster Maul Fall Fest with games and contests from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, followed by a safe trick-or-treat family event from 6 to 8 p.m.
SYMPATHY: Losing a Christian family member is somewhat easier than if it be an unsaved one. Such may be the case of Deloris Gue, who went home to be with the Lord Oct. 8 at age 88. The Salt Rock resident was a long-time member of Green Valley United Baptist Church, where her husband, the late Rev. Russell Gue, pastored for several years. Deloris will be missed by her daughter, son, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and close friends, but she will be safe from pain, suffering and disappointment. May God’s love and comforting hand touch the family in their time of grief.
CELEBRATION: A centennial celebration for Huntington’s Calvary Baptist Church took place Oct. 20. Throughout its 100 years of service to the community, the church has had eight pastors with the Rev. Dr. Franklin Murphy Sr. being the current. Thanks to all attendees, officers and others “letting the little light shine” continue in the community.
CONCERT: Rodney Atkins, American country music singer/songwriter, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. The Tennessee-born artist has six number 1 hits, four studio LPs and more than 13 million units sold. Tickets range from $25 to $50.
5K/7K: Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization Inc. hosts a 5K/7K event Nov. 9. Proceeds help support local veterans. Contact Kelly Adkins, kadkins@ilcao.org or 740-532-3535 Ext. 12004.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Addyson Gallion, Bob Lowe, Brad Fittro, Bob Samson, June Lucas, Hannah Crager, Donald Bates, Carter Mann, Will Lindberg, Janet Grimes, Brian Blinn, Carla Willis, Ann Holt, Marc Hettlinger.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Arnold and Shirley Sullivan, Joseph and Beatrice Bowden celebrate number 58.
CHUCKLE: Roger was visiting a cemetery near Portchester Castle in England and couldn’t help noticing a man kneeling in front of a gravestone, clasping his hands and sobbing. Roger went a bit closer and could hear what the man was saying. “Why did you have to die?” he was repeating, “Why did you have to die?” Feeling he ought to do something to alleviate the man’s obvious distress, Roger laid his hand on his shoulder saying gently, “Was it someone you loved very much?” The man looked up at him and said, “No, I never met him, he was my wife’s first husband.”