Community News
PUMPKINS: Volunteers are welcome and needed to scrape, carve, rinse and carry pumpkins, as Kenova’s Pumpkin House works toward completion for Saturday, Oct. 26. Pumpkins are set out for display each day.
ARTIST: Jared Steven Musgrave, grandson of Dale and Dorothy Musgrave of Huntington, displays his great love of the outdoors and mountains in his photography hobby. The mountain hiker and physical therapist in South Charleston, W.Va., has been chosen as one of the featured artists in photography at Tamarack Arts Gallery, Beckley, W.Va. His “West Virginia Mountain Sunsets and Sunrise: Mountain State Landscapes” are displayed. The photos may also be purchased.
TOUR: A Halloween-themed October Tuesday Tour begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Huntington Museum of Art to celebrate the 100th event in the fourth Tuesday Tour Series. This is a Macy’s Free Tuesday event.
WINNERS: Winners have been named Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for September at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Amy Martin, care manager in the care management department, was awarded for patient care, while Jolene Pack, environmental aide in environmental services department, won in the service area. This award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow co-workers and the community by living the values that illustrate the center’s spirit.
FUN NIGHT: Huntington High School STEM Academy/Personal Fitness and Wellness program of study offers its annual Family Fun Night featuring more than 40 community vendors exhibiting their services from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the school. Staff members and club reps showcase classwork and projects, while cafeteria staff offer a taste testing of new products in the cafeteria. Free refreshments are available. Other activities include sports, cake walk and more. Admission is free. Contact Shawna Francis, 304-528-6532, stfrancis@k12.wv.us, or Deborah Chapman, 304-528-6441 or dachapma@k12.wv.us.
SELECTED: John Warren Stapleton, senior partner at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington with 40 years’ experience, was recently chosen for membership by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys as one of the “10 Best Attorneys” in family law for West Virginia. He graduated with honors from Marshall University and West Virginia University College of Law. Congratulations to this attorney for receiving this award.
GOSPEL: Paul Belcher Concerts presents the gospel in song at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Featured are Common Bond Quartet and The McKameys, long-time gospel group from Clinton, Tenn., retiring in late November. Tickets are $20 or $25.
PRAYERS: Karen Holland Lemaster of Kenova is asking for prayers. She fell on her kitchen floor Sept. 19 and underwent surgery for a broken left kneecap to remove bone fragments. As James 5:16 says … pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” Prayers and thoughts are that her pain will be comforted and will be given a speedy recovery.
WRITER: The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University offers a Native American Heritage Month Reading with David Treuer, Ojibwe author, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Corbly Hall, Room 105. Admission is free. Contact Cody Lumpkin, lumpkinb@marshall.edu; or Wendi Kozma, kozma@marshall.edu.
PROGRAM: Jon Cavendish presents a program on the history of the Hawks Nest Tunnel and his father’s contribution to this important piece of West Virginia history during Marshall’s Lifelong Learning Program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Woodlands Retirement Community. Admission is free for members and $10 general public. Contact Beth Wolfe, 304-969-6007, or beth.wolfe@marshall.edu.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lily Chongswatdi, Geary Burns, Julie Conley, Leah Gore, Joy Mitchell, Leslie Shaffer St. Clair, Becca Wilson, Eddie Covington, Lillian Rutledge, Renatha Woodard, Eddie Danford, Rod Duncan, Heather Birkhimer, Martha Arya, Bill Given, Katie Brunetti, Linda Miller, Sissy Clark, Kayla Norris, Ray Blankenship, Jim Edmunds, Jack Stevens, Frank Graley, Aaron McCallister, Doug Smith, Evelyn Smith, Patricia Laing, Patrick Henderson hits the quarter at 25, Zayvion Rio Booth turns 1, Carol Wilcox, Brenda Cornwell, Sue Cummings,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brad and Ginger Sergent, Ryan and Pearl Bishop, Harry and Kelli Estep celebrate number 30, Jack and Barbara Yeager.
CHUCKLE: The store manager told the salesclerk that he saw him arguing with that customer who just left. He reiterated, “I’ve told you before that the customer is always right. Do you understand me?” The salesclerk answered, “Yes, sir. The customer is always right.” The store manager then replied, “That’s better. Now what were you arguing with the customer about?” The salesclerk said, “Well, sir, he said you were an idiot.”