LISTED: William Smith of Scott Depot, WV, was one of 108 students at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley recognized in the president’s list from the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences for the spring semester with a 4.0 grade point average.

RIBS ANYONE?: The 23rd annual Ribfest BBQ Festival takes place Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 14-17, at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Lunch and dinner are served each day. Entertainment is provided by Vandall Band, Best of Wynonna, Kentucky Headhunters, Esquires and others. Amusement rides, six national rib vendors and more are featured. Contact wvribfest.com or 304-727-2104.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

