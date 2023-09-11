LISTED: William Smith of Scott Depot, WV, was one of 108 students at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley recognized in the president’s list from the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences for the spring semester with a 4.0 grade point average.
RIBS ANYONE?: The 23rd annual Ribfest BBQ Festival takes place Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 14-17, at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Lunch and dinner are served each day. Entertainment is provided by Vandall Band, Best of Wynonna, Kentucky Headhunters, Esquires and others. Amusement rides, six national rib vendors and more are featured. Contact wvribfest.com or 304-727-2104.
RECIPIENT: Ryleigh Isaacs from Winfield High School in Putnam County was one of 27 high school graduates selected as West Virginia’s fourth cohort of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars. She receives the state’s newest and most prestigious scholarship of up to $10,000 per year — or $40,000 total — to pursue a West Virginia teaching career. She will study elementary education at Marshall University this fall.
FIDDLIN’ AROUND: Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) presents the Norwegian fiddler, Vidar Skrede, in concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Sam’s Uptown Cafe, upstairs, 28 Capitol St., Charleston. Skrede, now living in Milwaukee, WI, where he also teaches traditional Scandinavian music, plays fiddle, Hardanger fiddle, guitar and mandolin. Tickets are $10.
WINNER: Tessa Dillon of St. Albans, WV, placed second in the open fiddle division of the Appalachian String Band Music Festival’s 32nd annual competition conducted in August at Camp Washington-Carver in Clifftop, Fayette County. Her prize winning was $200.
CLASS: The weekly Pilates class offered by Lawrence County Health Department has changed its schedule. The class is from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Mondays through September at South Point Community Center, 408 Second St. W.
MUSIC: David Mansouri and Katherine Becker Mansouri, two from the musical family of Carolyn Becker and the late David Becker, played violin during the service in late July at St. Paul Lutheran Church. They filled in for Henning Vauth, music director at the church, while he was visiting Italy and Germany.
PARTICIPANTS: Two Boyd County, Ky., High School students were among 512 from 73 different counties participating in the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts this summer in Louisville. They are Addison Conley and Elizabeth Doran, both for vocal music. Laura Stanfield of Paul G. Blazer High School attended for instrumental music-piano and Savannah Grady of Greenup County High School for music theater. Other Kentucky participating students included Griffin James of East Carter County High School, visual art; and from Rowan County Senior High School were Caroline Carlisle and Mia Carver, both for musical theater; Joseph O’Hair, drama; Carly Sallaz, architecture and design; and Emily Sallaz, visual art.
PERFORMANCE: Lee Dean, local minister, gospel singer, dad to two daughters, husband and inspirational speaker, performs his Sinatra Show at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy, Ashland.
BIRTH: Daniel and Britanny Cook of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church of Ona became parents of a son, Stephen Gabriel Daniel Cook, Aug. 7. Congratulations on this new family member.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Becky Damron, Sept. 1; Sarah Damron, Sept. 2; Connie Gesner, Malinda Ross, Sept. 3; Sara Clayborne, Sept. 5; Daniel Norton, Tim Brown made it three into the 60s at 63, Sept. 6; Reba Swann, Russ Prichard, Sept. 8; Rhett Hoover, Sept. 9.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Butch and Brenda Vititoe were married 54 years July 31; Kenny and Courtney Beter, Aug. 27; Jim and Marcella O’Lynn celebrated 69 years, Sept. 6.
CHUCKLE: A frustrated wife decided to give her husband the silent treatment for an entire week. For seven days, she didn’t say anything to him at all. She was hoping it would make him more attentive to her and to their marriage. At the end of the week, she decided to bring it up. “You notice anything different about us this past week?” she said at dinner. Without missing a beat, he replied, “Yeah, we’re getting along pretty great lately!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
