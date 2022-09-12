The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DEGREED: Four Kentucky residents received degrees in August from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. They are Adrianne Warner, master of arts in clinical mental health counseling; Ashlee Cordial, master of arts education in special education P-12; and Cally Wurts, master of science in justice administration, all from Ashland; and Robyn Terry, of Catlettsburg, bachelor of science in psychology.

LISTED: Aaron Neff, of Ashland, was named to the dean’s list for the summer term at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum grade point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to this list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

