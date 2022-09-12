DEGREED: Four Kentucky residents received degrees in August from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. They are Adrianne Warner, master of arts in clinical mental health counseling; Ashlee Cordial, master of arts education in special education P-12; and Cally Wurts, master of science in justice administration, all from Ashland; and Robyn Terry, of Catlettsburg, bachelor of science in psychology.
LISTED: Aaron Neff, of Ashland, was named to the dean’s list for the summer term at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum grade point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to this list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
SPEAKER: Faces of Physics Virtual Speaker Series continues at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with Andrew Muñoz, geophysicist for Ensign Natural Resources. The topic is “Career Paths in Applied Geophysics.” The event is sponsored by Society of Physics Students Fund. A question-and-answer session follows. Visit www.marshall.edu/physics/society-physics-students.
CLASSES: “Beginning Hand and Wheel for Adults” opens from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and continues each Monday through Nov. 14 at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studios 4 and 5. Kathleen Kneafsey teaches the 10 sessions, which costs $255 and $285 nonmembers, including the first 25 pounds of clay. Addition clay is $10 per 25-pound bag. “Cone 10 Reduction Special Topic — Intermediate Level,” also taught by Kathleen, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 14 through Nov. 14. The “Beginning Hand and Wheel” must have been taken prior to registering for this class. The cost is $135 or $165 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Christopher Roy, Mary Arthur, Chris Thomas, Leo Gibson, Rebecca Wallace.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Sheri Brown, Caleb Jackson, Reese Kauffman, Becky Damron. Sept. 1; Sarah Damron, Pam Blevins, April Crouse, Judy Grass, Valerie McMillion, Ed Mullins, Ben Newhouse, Thomas Rogowski, Sept. 2; Melanie Hughes, Jamie Legg, Connie Gesner, Malinda Adkins, Jo Bess, Larry Clegg, Sept. 3; Charlie Buell, Carole Ann Johnson, Debbie Duespohl, Bobby Greene, Harold Stewart, Sept. 4; Cruze Smith, Annabella Godfrey, Jennifer Hart, Steve Huggins, Jessica Ray, Jeremy Simms, Sept. 5; Gary Taylor, Wes Hager, Victoria Marsh, Paul Rose, Darlene Smith, Sept. 6; David McCane, Bailey Young, Sept. 7; Todd Bacon, Zealand Wylie, Reba Swann, Russ Prichard, Rhett Hoover, Styles Slappe, Sept. 8; Timothy Bonyak, Chris Bogan, Carol Midkiff, Mason Spurlock, Sept. 9; Megan McKinney, Sept. 10; Sandy Brown, Patty Harrison, Richard Summerfield Jr., Doug Sheils.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Lori Bailey, Sept. 2; Keith and Ellen Bowie, Sept. 7; Ed and Marge Montgomery celebrated their 62nd in September.
CHUCKLE: A rat swallowed a diamond, and the owner of the diamond contracted a man to kill the rat. When the rat hunter arrived to kill the rat, there were more than a thousand rats bunched up altogether and one sitting by itself away from the pack. He spotted and killed the one sitting by itself and to the owner’s surprise, that was the one that had swallowed the diamond! The amazed diamond owner asked, “How did you know it was that rat?” He responded: “Very easy. When idiots get rich, they don’t mix with others!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
