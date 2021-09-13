CLASSES: “Photography with Larry Rees: Basic Photographic Techniques,” open to ages 18 and older, continues from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 12 at Huntington Museum of Art. “Advanced Photographic Techniques” is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 14. Each class costs $120, or $150 nonmembers. Masking is required. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
LISTED: Ten Huntingtonians graduated during the spring semester at Marshall University and were among nearly 900 named to the president’s list. They include Emily Paige Graham and Austin Ryan McCloud, Bachelor of Science; Thomas Everett Hamilton, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Jacob Lewis Harris, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, cum laude; Nicholas James Herrmann, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Madalein Tabor Jackson, Zoe Louise Kauffer and James Warren Jarrell, Bachelor of Arts; January Snow Jarrett, Bachelor of Social Work; Joel Nathaniel Krznaric, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude; and Erika Brooke Maloney, Regents Bachelor of Arts. To qualify for this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
COLOR IT: National Coloring Day is observed Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., with a special story time all about colors at 4 p.m. A colorful crayon creation is also made.
MOVED: Carolyn Dickens, compassionate member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, began a new adventure in life as she has moved to California to live with her daughter, son-in-law and soon-to-be-born new granddaughter (due in October). May she always be remembered and visit those loving her if she returns to the area. Best wishes, Carolyn, for a happy future.
SCHOLARS: Chasty Vickers, of Alkol in Lincoln County, Daniel Music, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and Ryan Newsome, of Salyersville, Kentucky, were named to the dean’s list for the summer semester at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. The scholars maintained a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit.
OLD-FASHIONED DAYS: The 55th annual Greenup Old-Fashioned Days event takes place Saturday, Oct. 2, in Greenup, Kentucky. This year’s event, “Mattie Coldiron’s Old Fashion Days,” honors the memory of Mattie Coldiron, who dedicated many years to making this event a success. A parade lineup begins at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, followed by the parade at 4 p.m. Prizes are given for best decorated float. To participate, call 606-923-6281.
ECCHO: Let the word echo throughout the land — Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization (ECCHO) in Milton celebrates its 40th anniversary this month. Organized by local churches and supported by businesses, grants, individuals and Facing Hunger Foodbank, this organization with its 20-member volunteer staff working Monday and Wednesday helps more than 300 families monthly to be fed and clothed. Congratulations and thanks for this community service.
EXHIBIT: The “American Paintings” exhibition is displayed through Feb. 13, 2022, at Huntington Museum of Art. Works of Sala Bosworth, Robert Motherwell, Childe Hassam, William Edouard Scott, William Hawkins, Tula Telfair and Hung Liu from HMA’s permanent collection. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Becky Damron, Doug Norton, Marie Lucas, Lucia Soltis, Sept. 1; Sarah Damron, Donna Dransfeld, Sept. 2; Malinda Adkins, Connie Gesner, Sept. 3; Regina Grome, Amanda Day, Carole Ann Johnson, Sept. 4; Anabella Godfrey, Laura Talbert, Sharon Denning, Sept. 5; Brianna Morabito, Dan Norton, Debra Bogard, Emily Schaffer, Sept. 6; Elizabeth Mayes, Sept. 7; Darla Lyons left the 50s behind Sept. 6 to try No. 60.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Trey and Allie Womack, Sept. 1; Roger and Delora Call, Sept. 5.
CHUCKLE: A motorist, driving by a Texas ranch, hit and killed a calf crossing the road. The driver went to the owner of the calf and explained what had happened. He then asked what the animal was worth. “Oh, about $200 today,” said the rancher. “But in six years it would have been worth $900. So $900 is what I’m out.” The motorist sat down and wrote a check and handed it to the farmer. “Here,” he said, “is the check for $900. It’s postdated six years from now.”