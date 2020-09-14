Community News
TASTY READS: Led by Cicada Books owner Dawn Norman and barista/local food writer Dawn Nolan, Tasty Reads Book Club meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Cicada Books and Coffee. Small bites and coffee are available.
AUDITIONS: Try-outs for “The Haunting of Hill House” performed by the Paramount Players begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Paramount Arts Center. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and midnight Oct. 23 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Email melanie@paramountartscenter.com.
CANCELED: MOMS Club of Teays Valley has canceled the 2020 GLAM Gala scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, at Hurricane’s Valley Park Conference Center. The “mom-prom” event raises money for Mission West Virginia, which serves foster children. To request refunds, email teaysmomsinfo@gmail.com.
NEWBORN: Kyle and Tasha Merritt of Ona’s Antioch Missionary Baptist Church welcomed their new baby girl, Amala Marie, into their family Aug. 27. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long. May this little princess continue to brighten the smiles of everyone she meets and grow up to do great things for the Lord.
DISCUSSION: Dr. Sarah Stevens, HIMG CEO Mark Morgan, St. Mary’s CEO Todd Campbell and Mountain Health CEO Mike Mullins discuss St. Mary’s acquisition of HIMG and the partnership with Mountain Health at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, as they go live at HIMG. Visit www.facebook.com/himgwv.
LISTED: More Putnam Countians named to the president’s list at West Virginia University for the spring semester include Connor Fields of Red House and Trey Bennett of Scott Depot, biology; Samantha Boggess and Emma Stoops, elementary education; Katherine Bryant, athletic training; Lillian Dearing and Maddy Murphy, psychology; Michael Farha and Brooke Welch, aerospace engineering; Madison Gray, global supply chain management; Matthew Hudson, immunology and medical microbiology; Divija Kottapalli, biomedical engineering; and Mackenzi Wiley, general arts and sciences, all of Scott Depot; Tate Dixon, environmental and natural resource economics; Phillip Englund and Evan McCray, exercise physiology; Valerie Gress and Alexandra Kuhl, elementary education; Madison Martin, communication studies; Lauren Pauley, English; and Karly Walker, pre-nursing, all of Winfield. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
CARING: The 15th annual Day of Caring sponsored by United Way of Central Virginia is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. “United We Rise” is the theme. To register your team, contact www.unitedwaycwv.org or Lisa Hudnall, community services director, 304-340-3521.
SUNFLOWERS: For the second year, a field of sunflowers is offered at Gritts Farm, Buffalo of Putnam County. One can walk through the field, take photos, cut the stems and take home from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 20, as long as they are in bloom. The cost is $5.50; $25 for photo sessions by photographers; and $1.25 for cut sunflowers per stem. Contact www.grittsfarm.com, 304-937-2565; or Gritt’s Farm on Facebook.
CLASSES: Ashland Community and Technical College offers its 12-week online fall classes Monday, Sept. 14, through Dec. 13. Classes include Cultural Diversity in the Modern World, Intro to Art, Intro to Biology and Lab, Writing I, College Algebra, Contemporary College Math, World Politics and modern Social Problems. Campus classes include Human Anatomy and Physiology with lab, Strategies for College Success and Transfer Planning. Contact Ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions; 606-326-2040; or 606-326-2228.
CHUCKLE: A woman was looking at home-gym equipment with her husband. She stepped on a treadmill and said, “Honey, if you bought this for me, I would look like I did in high school.” “Sweetheart,” he said gently, “it’s a treadmill, not a time machine.”