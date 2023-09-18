HAUNTED: “Fear on the Farm WV,” featuring two escape games, two haunted houses and two motion simulating coffin and crypt rides, is available from 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays-Saturdays, through September at 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV. The scary event is open to all ages with discretion of parents for younger ones. Admission is $5. Contact 304-437-2860 or fearonthefarmwv.com.
LISTED: Chase Compton of Hurricane, WV, was one of 12,487 students enrolled during the spring semester at The University of Alabama named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above). This number of students also included the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
EXHIBIT: West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History continues its annual exhibition, “Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023,” a few more days at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, Charleston. The juried exhibition features 67 creative quilts and wall hangings representing West Virginians from 21 counties. The NQA certified judge from Charleston, S.C., quilter since 1995 and longarm quilting business owner, was this year’s judge choosing from four categories: pieced quilts, applique quilts, mixed/other quilts and wall hangings. Quilt awards were $750, first; $400 second; and $300, third. Wall hangings awards included $400, first; $300 second; and $200 third. The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 19-20.
WINNERS: Barboursville Fall Fest Children’s Pageant was conducted in August at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church with the following winners: seven age-division, Ella Triplett, Baby Miss, also overall winner for most photogenic; Danielle Miller, Tiny Miss; Everley Hersman, Little Miss; Brianna Barger, Jr. Miss; Kabella Fisher, Miss Pre-teen, also most beautiful/handsome; Lila McMaster, Wee Miss; and Justus Chapman, King. Other overall winners included Kamiya Jackson, best personality and fan favorite; and Willow Duffield, best dressed. These winners participate in the Fest activities and parade Sept. 28 in Barboursville.
STUDY: “Instilling Faith in Children,” study on practices of faith and religion at home and importance of family prayer, is hosted by Chuck and Tina Stodola from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, parish hall.
TRAINING: A new volunteer orientation training, hosted by Community Hospice of Ashland, is offered from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 19-20, at 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland. Call Adrea Arnett, director of volunteer services, 606-329-1890 or 800-926-6184.
CONCERT: Infamous Stringdusters, Grammy Award-winning quintet, performs at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, $30, $40 and $50.
TOUR: Gov’t Mule continues its “Peace ... Like a River world tour 2023 in Charleston. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: Writers Can Read Open Mic Night begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Heritage Station. Featured readers are Philip St. Clair and Christina St. Clair, husband and wife duo of Ashland. Philip taught at Ashland Community and Technical College, where he retired in 2010. He also chaired the Humanities Division and directed the Jesse Stuart Writers Conference. Christina, now a U.S. citizen born and raised in England, is a former chemist turned full-time writer. Admission is free.
LATE ANNIVERSARY: Joe and Wanda Carte Smith celebrated 60 years of marriage Sept. 7.
CHUCKLE: A big-city counterfeiter decided the best place to pass off his phony $18 bills would be in some small, rural, out-of-the-way town. So he got into his new, fine car, and off he went. He found a tiny town with a single store. He entered the store and handed one of the bogus bills to the man behind the counter. “Can you change this for me, please?” he said. The store clerk looked at the $18 bill for a short time, then smiled and told the man, “Sure, Mister. You want two $9s or three $6s?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
