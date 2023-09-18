The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HAUNTED: “Fear on the Farm WV,” featuring two escape games, two haunted houses and two motion simulating coffin and crypt rides, is available from 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays-Saturdays, through September at 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV. The scary event is open to all ages with discretion of parents for younger ones. Admission is $5. Contact 304-437-2860 or fearonthefarmwv.com.

LISTED: Chase Compton of Hurricane, WV, was one of 12,487 students enrolled during the spring semester at The University of Alabama named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above). This number of students also included the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

