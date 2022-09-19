LISTED: Michael Trimboli and Ethan Hess, both of Huntington, were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University College of Fine Arts in Athens. Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
FIRE CHIEF: Rowe Harper, son of Cole and Becca Harper, of Ashland, was named Little Mister Fire Chief during Labor Day weekend’s “flaming hot temperatures” in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, while participating in the Miss Flame Pageant at Boyd County Senior Center.
SHOW: Sound Checks with Julia Cole, Nashville recording artist, and Josh Pantry takes place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Individual show tickets are $20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Contact 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org.
FIRST: Dominique Ranieri is the first female CEO in the 75-year history of West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The new director and chief executive officer recently replaced Nick Keller, who resigned. She previously served as the Charleston airport’s chief operating officer and assistant director.
WALK: Lawrence County Historical Society hosts its annual Woodland Cemetery Historical Walk at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Ironton cemetery. The event is open and appropriate for all ages.
AWARDED: Kimberlee Smith, Cannonsburg, Kentucky, branch manager of City National Bank, was awarded the City Cares award for outstanding community service. She chose Ashland Community Kitchen and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Northeast Kentucky to each receive a $750 donation as part of her award recognition. The community leader leads City’s team in the annual Chilifest fundraiser for Ashland Community Kitchen, serves as treasurer of Boyd County School Foundation and is a board member for United Way of Eastern Kentucky. Congratulations, Kimberlee, on this well-deserved award.
WRITERS: Valerie Newman, graduate of West Virginia University and Queens University of Charlotte and professor emeritus of creative writing at North Carolina A&T State University, and Joy Callaway, with a bachelor’s in journalism and public relations from Marshall University and an MMC from University of South Carolina, are featured novelists for this month’s Writers Can Read open mic night reading series at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Heritage Station. Admission is free.
CLASSES: Participants ages 10 and older can learn basic knife skills while making pepper steak with steamed rice during the “Fork Nite” class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The class, limited to 12 participants, costs $25. To register, contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
GRADUATION: Probationary firefighters with Huntington Fire Department recently celebrated in its Recruit Academy Graduation at Tri-State Fire Academy. Fire Chief Greg Fuller, Capt. Steve McCormick, Lt. Scott Acker and Capt. Justin Sanders attended with the five graduates — Adin Sperry, Braeden Johnson, Michael Neace, Timothy Clark and Chase Wilson.
NAMED: Bailee Adkins is back in the news. The Lavalette resident plays women’s basketball for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 3.97 grade point average. She has been named to the Big South Conference’s 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll.
CHUCKLE: Two gas company servicemen, a senior training supervisor and a young trainee, were checking meters in a suburban neighborhood. They parked their truck at the end of the alley and worked their way to the other end. At the last house, a woman looking out her kitchen window watched the two men as they checked her gas meter. Finishing the meter check, the senior supervisor challenged his younger co-worker to a foot race back to the truck to prove that an older guy could outrun a younger one. As they came running up to the truck, they realized the lady from that last house was huffing and puffing right behind them. They stopped and asked her what was wrong. Gasping for breath, she replied, “When I see two men from the gas company running, I figure I’d better run, too!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
