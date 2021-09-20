LISTED: Ten Huntingtonians graduated from Marshall University’s spring semester and were named to the dean’s list. They include Ryann Meredith Pemberton, bachelor of arts; Haley Rose Pifor and Brian Isaac Schleicher, bachelor of science; Kyle David Powers, bachelor of arts, cum laude; Fred Allen Rice and Shawn Dakota Ross, bachelor of business administration; Jaymi Michelle Ross, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Elbany Nikole Sanford, regents bachelor of arts; Robert Clay Shriver and Danielle Renee Slone, bachelor of science, magna cum laude. To make this list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
CONCERT: Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach and Memphis May Fire perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Mountain Health Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets begin at $39.50.
BABY: Congratulations to Bill Chambers of Madison Avenue Christian Church as he became a great-granddad again ... Liam Michael Prewitt was born Aug. 20 to Aaron and Karen Prewitt. This bundle of boy weighed 6 1/2 pounds and was 19 inches long.
WRITERS: Cassie Chambers and Lee Martin, award-winning authors, are featured in this month’s Writers Can Read Series at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Heritage Station.
NAMED: Three local Ohio residents were named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, NH. Full-time students earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the list were Andrea Morrison, South Point; Christopher Music and Jackie Spurlock, both of Proctorville.
MUSIC: “Funktafest 5,” showcasing Dr. Bacon, The M.F.B. Beggars Clan, HellNaw, The Greens, ZenJuJu, Berth and others, is from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. Tickets are $20 to $75. Visit www.funkafest.com.
WELCOMED: Realty Advantage recently welcomed Brian Stephens into its real estate family. He and wife, Amanda, are parents of Jack, 7, Laney, 6, and Max, 9 months. He also has a furbaby, Elka, 9. Brian has been involved in property management through his family’s business and teaches business courses at Huntington Junior College. He is also an outdoors advocate and coach of youth basketball at the YMCA or Little League team.
MOVIE: “Movies in the Square,” hosted by City of Ashland Parks and Recreation and Boyd County Public Library, continues at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Broadway Square, 1600 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Admission is free.
MEMORIES: Memories of Charles Orval Rader Jr. flood my mind as he passed away Sept. 18, 2019, at age 89. The Huntington resident and retired Herald-Dispatch promotion and sales manager with many years of service was also a lifetime member of Huntington Detachment 340 of Marine Corps League. Charlie was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving during Korean War and past president and charter member of Huntington West End Lions Club, a Kentucky Colonel and member of Westmoreland United Methodist Church. He was always a kind gentleman with a happy smile.
CHUCKLE: At a local coffee bar, a young woman was expounding on her idea of the perfect mate to some friends. “The man I marry must be a shining light in the crowd. He must be musical. Tell jokes. Sing. Entertain. And stay home at night!” she said. An old granny overheard and spoke up, “Girl, if that’s all you want, get a TV!”