Community News
DANCING: Chesapeake, Ohio, has a new dance studio recently opened by a teen entrepreneur — Mackenzie Buchanan. The 17-year-old oversaw the grand opening of Studio 301, 518 3rd Ave., in late July. Baton, ballet, contemporary, lyrical, mommy and me, jazz, acrobatics, pointe, tap, stretch and hip-hop are available. Each class costs $10. The Fairland High School senior hopes to feature at least four dance instructors including her mom, Melissa. For registration, visit online at studio301dance.com, Facebook or 740-861-8960.
GRADS: Additional Hurricane, West Virginia, residents graduating from West Virginia University for the spring semester include Kelli Allen and Cristian Hale, regents bachelor of arts; Brennan Bush, Logan Williams and Miranda Kimble, dentistry; Connor Bragg, multidisciplinary studies, BMdS; Delaney Furr, history; Amanda Gaines, creative writing; Emma Henry, mathematics; Teresa Hoang, computer science; Branson Martin and Braden Stewart, exercise physiology; Evan Miles, physical therapy; Meredith Phillips, biomedical engineering; Makinsey Sook, industrial relations; Antonia Soto, forensic and investigative science; Marissa Tolley, social work; Conner Watts, marketing; and Alex White, electrical engineering.
SOUTHERN ROCK: A night of safe, distanced live music is planned for early October at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Born and raised in Bama clay, Them Dirty Roses performs southern rock at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. Alex Williams with Devil’s Creek Special is also featured. Limited seating is available. Tickets are $20 advance; $25 day of show.
NEW BABY: Thomas Theo Walker was welcomed into the New Baptist Church family after his arrival Aug. 20 to Matthew and April Walker. May this bundle of boy bring much happiness, joy and love to all knowing and loving him.
RELAUNCH: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church’s Relaunch Team has tentatively set Sunday, Oct. 4, as the date in-person worship resumes in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Requirements to attend include anyone age 6 and older are required to wear a mask and people will be seated six feet apart in the sanctuary.
EXHIBIT: An exhibit of West Virginia’s beautiful landscapes by Jesse Thornton, photographer, Point Pleasant native and current Huntington resident, is hosted by Ohio University Southern’s virtual gallery. “Reflections in a Pool” is online through Thursday, Oct. 8, at http://ow.ly/Bmkj50BeNPQ.
MEMBER: Beau Farley reaffirmed his baptism and joined Kenova United Methodist Church Aug. 16. He is son of Scott and Deidre Farley and grandson of Barbara Rayburn and Barbara Hicks. May Beau continue to follow the Lord’s ways as He guides him in his daily walk.
CONCERT: Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series continues with Render the Hearts performing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Depot Square. Guests must bring a chair, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
STUDENT: Jordyn Bryson, a Marshall University senior majoring in education and mathematics, is one of five students receiving a Gilman-McCain Scholarship to study abroad. This scholar received up to $5,000 to apply towards her study at Budapest Semesters in Mathematics Education in Hungary. She is a Yeager Scholar and hopes to work in secondary mathematics education after graduation.
LIVE: Huntington Area Regional Theatre and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District present “From Our HART to Yours” on YouTube.com on the Huntington Area Regional Theatre channel. The free live streamed concert celebrates HART shows of old, featuring “The Addams Family” cast.
PUMPKINS: Kim McGann and Blaine Stoll offer the third annual pick-your-own pumpkin patch featuring approximately 55 different varieties of pumpkins at Stoll Farm, Milton. The cost is $8 to ride a shuttle to the patch and one orange pumpkin. Mini hay bales, decorative corn, mums, fall décor and pumpkins are also sold. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks are required in the store, on wagon ride and highly encouraged in the pumpkin patch.
CHUCKLE: Chris was on KP duty when the sergeant asked what he did in civilian life. “I was a geologist,” he said. “Perfect,” the sergeant said, dropping a bulging sack onto the table. “You’ve got just the right qualifications to pick the rocks out of this 100 pounds of beans.”