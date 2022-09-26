MOVIE: “Hocus Pocus,” rated PG, is shown at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, South Point Branch. Popcorn and drinks are provided; however, families may bring their own snacks.
NAMED: Sydney Markel, from Grayson, Kentucky, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences, Athens. To be eligible for this list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
ART TOUR: A free guided tour of the new exhibit, “The Visual Elements — Line Presented” by Edward Tucker Architects Inc., is offered at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Huntington Museum of Art. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
LISTED: Two Huntingtonians placed on the president’s list for the spring semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown, are Emma Conaway and Elizabeth Gould, both majoring in nursing. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
WORKSHOP: Learn how to make beautiful, colorful creations using folded paper in the Origami Workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Milton Branch Library.
PRINCESS: Anastasia Jones-Burdick always was a princess and recently made it official when she was named to serve as a princess to the royal court of Maid Silvia LXXXIV, Caroline Marie Fluke, at the Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia. The coronation ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Outdoor Amphitheater of Davis and Elkins College. She was appointed by U.S. Rep. Carol Miller. The daughter of Hoyt and Amy Burdick and granddaughter of Robert and Mary Jones, all of Huntington, graduated from Huntington High School in 2019, where she was salutatorian and student body president and held other offices including Distinguished Young Woman of WV, legislative intern for Sen. Joe Manchin and participating in WV Rhododendron Girls State. She was also president of Key Club, Latin Club and Spin Club. She is also a member of several honor societies and a Doris Raymond Scholarship recipient, plus other organizations/clubs. She is a senior majoring in public policy leadership, psychology and minoring in journalism at University of Mississippi Honors College. The 84th edition of the festival takes place Oct. 1-9. The theme is “A Mountain Mosaic.”
CHOSEN: A selection of Barboursville Middle School cheerleaders, coached by Shelley Stewart, has been made for the 2022-23 school year. They include Elise Barker, Madison Ermalovich, Bella Godfrey, Anna Keyes, Jayden Lane, Riley Williamson, Braelynn Adkins, Ryan Ball, Sydney Blake, Chloe Courts, Cami Johnson, Laney Lucas, Kennedy Wagoner, Amiyah Roberts and Addisyn Westcott.
“CREAM OF THE CROP”: Southern Ohio Museum in Portsmouth continues its 19th biennial juried exhibition of works by artists living and working with an 85-mile radius of Portsmouth. “Cream of the Crop 2022” ends Friday, Sept. 30.
MEMORIES: Adele Thornton Lewis, of Roanoke, Virginia, the passionate and renowned regional artist making a living off her art after having children and getting divorced, passed away in June at age 87. A celebration of her life was conducted in early August. This artist creating art from color also had work exhibited in a permanent collection and taught studio class programs at Huntington Museum of Art from late 1970s through early 1990s. May her memory live on with the remembrance of her love for art and music (she played in Huntington Symphony Orchestra for more than 20 years).
CLASSES: “Early Childhood Enrichment” fall classes for music and art are offered Monday, Oct. 3, through Nov. 11 at Music and Art Academy, 2986 5th Ave. Classes focus on activities fostering progress in development of listening skills, improved speech, additional vocabulary and more. Visit http://musicandatwv.com or visit on Facebook.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Mary Lunsford turned double 8s — 88 — Sept. 21; Juanita Nance was 81 years young, Sept. 24.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Trey and Allison Womack, Sept. 1; Roger and Delora Call, Sept. 5; Bill and Joyce Ryder celebrated number 67, Sept. 9.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
