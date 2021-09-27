DOCUMENTARY: September’s 4th Tuesday features the showing of “Herb and Dorothy 50x50” documentary at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium at Huntington Museum of Art. Masks and social distancing are required. Admission is free.
STEPPED DOWN: Don Foster, CEO of Ashland’s Unity Aluminum, recently stepped down from that position to join the board of directors. Terry Gill, company’s director, becomes acting president.
GOLF: Village Caregiving Veterans Charity Golf Scramble — the last scramble of the season — is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Esquire Golf Course, Barboursville. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the M1 Garande start at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast snacks and lunch are provided. Free T-shirt is also available for every golfer. Prizes are awarded to the longest drive for men and women, closest to the pin and longest putt. A silent auction, 50/50, grab bags and door prizes are also available. Rain date is Oct. 16.
NEW POSITION: Brittany Jobe, Lincoln County native and supervisor of infant and toddler classrooms/interim co-director at CDA, is replacing Susan Miller as executive director of Child Development Academy, program of College of Education and Professional Development at Marshall University. Susan, CDA founder, retired after 20 years as executive director. Brittany, an MU graduate, expects to graduate in spring 2022 with a master’s degree in early childhood development. She and Ryan have two children and live in Salt Rock.
WRITERS: A virtual reading by Writers’ Harvest, sponsored by College of Liberal Arts at Marshall University and A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series, begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Featured poets include Angie Mazakis and Daniel Lassell. Donations for Facing Hunger Foodbank are accepted through www.facebook.com/FacingHunger.
NAMED: Katherine Miller, cafeteria manager at Wayne High School for 19 years, was recently named the 2022 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year. She received $2,500 from Horace Mann Companies; $500 award, tumbler and glass ornament from West Virginia School Service Personnel Association; two-night stay at Chief Logan Lodge from West Virginia State Parks; glass paperweight from Blenko Glass Co.; and plaque, certificate and iPad from state Department of Education.
GRIEF: A “Navigating Grief” session is offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave. Reservations must be made through St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission, 304-526-1188 or rita.elkins@st-marys.org.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: R.O. Robertson, Mary Gould, Mara Sutphin, Elizabeth DeRose, Sept. 19; Linda Hood, Deanna Tarter, Amber Biederman, Sept. 20.
CHUCKLE: A guy comes walking into a bar with a turtle in his hand. The turtle’s one eye is black and blue, two of his legs are bandaged, and his whole shell is taped together with duct tape. The bartender looks at the guy and asks, “What’s wrong with your turtle?” “Not a thing,” the man responds. “This beat-up turtle is faster than your dog!” “Not a chance!” replies the barkeep. “OK then,” says the guy. “You take your dog and let him stand at one end of the bar. Then go and stand at the other end of the room and call your dog. I’ll bet you $500 that before your dog reaches you, my turtle will be there.” So, the bartender, thinking it’s an easy $500, agrees. He goes to the other side of the bar and, on the count of three, calls his dog. Suddenly the guy picks up his turtle and throws it across the room, narrowly missing the bartender and smashing into the wall, and says, “I win!”