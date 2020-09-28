Community News
PROGRAM: A West Virginia Heritage Celebration continues during library hours Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 29-30, at Salt Rock Branch Library. Special displays and free maps from WV Tourism are available.
GOODBYE: Madison Avenue Christian Church has proclaimed Sept. 6 as “Bill and JoAnn Chambers Day.” This couple moved to their new home in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 16, and will be missed after 40-plus years at the church. May God continue to bless and keep them in His spirit and love.
CONCERT: Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series continues with Chase performing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Depot Square. Guests must bring a chair, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
STUDENT: Molly Wagner, Marshall University junior majoring in psychology, is one of five students receiving a $5,000 Gilman-McCain Scholarship to study with the Spanish Language and Culture Program in Madrid, Spain. She hopes to work in clinical psychology following graduation. The Marching Thunder member and 6th Man Pep Band, Yoga Club and student reproductive justice advocacy group Herd FREE, she volunteers with CONTACT Rape and Sexual Assault hotline.
TRIBUTE: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $30 and $35.
LISTED: Putnam County residents graduating with dean’s list honors for the spring semester at West Virginia University include John Booth, energy land management; Haleigh Casto, English; Timothy Eads, strategic communications; and Emily Reilly, accounting, all of Buffalo; Ethan Barrett, mechanical engineering, and Lewis Witte, economics, of Culloden; Rowen Samms, athletic training, Eleanor; Ethan Hutchinson, mechanical engineering; Coen Preston, nursing; Deane Preston, finance, global supply chain management, all of Fraziers Bottom; Dylan Richmond of Leon, biology Students from Winfield included Mackenzie Dotson, health informatics and information management; Jacob Durgin, computer science; Morgan Duty, pre-communication sciences and disorders; Brandon Jividen, marketing; Taylor Shreve, engineering track and Elizabeth Zegeer, human nutrition and foods. To be named to the list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
BOOKS: A good way to social distance is to stay home and read … Barboursville Library offers a mini fall book sale through Nov. 14 during library hours — 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Hardbacks are $1 and paperbacks and DVDs are 50 cents each.
AWARDED: John Kolar is one of three West Virginia University alumni teaching English abroad next year after being awarded the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship. His family roots are rediscovered with his ETA placement in Poznan, Poland. A 2019 WVU graduate majoring in electrical engineering and minoring in music technology and physics, he plans to start graduate school and work in industry of audio engineering and music technology.
FUNDRAISER: The 24th annual Kiwanis Club of Huntington’s spaghetti fundraiser sponsored by Tri-State Transit Authority, is being conducted but in a different way, due to COVID-19 requirements, and not in the month of September. Individual tickets and packages purchased may be redeemed for dine-in or carry out from the downtown Huntington Fazoli’s in October. The meal including spaghetti with choice of marinara, meat or fettuccine sauce, salad, breadsticks and brownie costs $8 for small; $10 large and $25 for family of four. A package deal includes 15 small meals for $100 or 12 large meals for $100. Proceeds help support Kiwanis Day Care Center and Key Club at St. Joseph High School. Contact Sandy Mauk, 304-633-8414; Bill Rosenberger, 304-908-9097; or kiwanis25701@gmail.com.
NOVELIST: Olivia Lemasters, junior at Dawson-Bryant High School, recently published her first novel, “With Love, Elena,” The work by daughter of Tori Bencill began as an English class project in her sophomore year. Available on Amazon.com, the book is downloadable for Kindle reading.
CHUCKLE: Mary was always proud to wear a T-shirt that declared “My Son Is a Navy SEAL.” She was wearing it in a supermarket when an equally proud mother pointed at her shirt and said, “My son is on a swim team, too.”