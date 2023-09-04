The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

GUN/KNIFE SHOW: The R&R Putnam County Gun and Knife Show takes place this weekend in Hurricane, WV. This first-time family event is conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Putnam County Parks and Recreation’s Valley Park Conference Center. Admission is $6; free with paying adult for ages 12 and younger. All firearms are checked and tied at front door and concealed carry must be unloaded. Anyone under age 18 must be with an adult to enter.

LISTED: Skylar Pennington of Hurricane, WV, and Griffin Holbert of Poca, WV, were named to the dean’s list at Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley for the spring semester.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you