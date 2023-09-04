GUN/KNIFE SHOW: The R&R Putnam County Gun and Knife Show takes place this weekend in Hurricane, WV. This first-time family event is conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Putnam County Parks and Recreation’s Valley Park Conference Center. Admission is $6; free with paying adult for ages 12 and younger. All firearms are checked and tied at front door and concealed carry must be unloaded. Anyone under age 18 must be with an adult to enter.
LISTED: Skylar Pennington of Hurricane, WV, and Griffin Holbert of Poca, WV, were named to the dean’s list at Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley for the spring semester.
MUSICAL: The Broadway Junior musical, “Mary Poppins Jr.,” is performed from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 8-9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Alban Arts Center, St. Albans, WV. Advance tickets are $15; $10 seniors and children ages 12 and younger; or $20 adults, $15 seniors and ages 12 and younger at the door. Performances are also available Friday-Saturday, Sept. 15-16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. Contact http://www.AlbanTickets.com.
WINNERS: Two Symmes Valley High School students were among 39 receiving scholarships and awards from the Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc. in Ashland. Carly Durst received the Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship, while Carlie Hyder received the Gornall Viking III Scholarship. Congratulations to these winners on this honor.
CLASSES: “Intermediate Photographic Techniques,” instructed by Larry Rees, begins from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Huntington Museum of Art Studio 3. The six-class session continues Wednesdays through Oct. 11. The cost is $120 or $150 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or http://www.hmoa.org.
LIVE MUSIC: Nick Carr and Leah Rose are featured from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Schooner’s Waterfront Grille, 92 Buffington St., Mile Marker 305.1 Ohio River. Call 304-529-FOOD (3663).
VOLLEYBALL: The 2023 NORCEDA Men’s Continental Volleyball Championship is set for Tuesday-Sunday, Sept. 5-10, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The games begin at 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m. each day. For tickets, contact the center.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Todd Dudley, Judy Blevins, Barbara Anderson, Debbie Duespohl, Bobby Greene, Harold Stewart.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Sheri Brown, Reese Kauffman, Jeff Black, Doris Neal, Sept. 1; Pam Blevins, April Crouse, Ruth Curry, Valerie McMillion, Ed Mullins, Thomas Rogowski, Isaiah Garnett, Pastor John Minihan of Christ Presbyterian Church, Sept. 2; Betty Church, Pat Jones, Jan Kirby, Sally Lefevre, Roger Smith, Katie Bentley, Jo Bess, Jerry Clegg, Sept. 3.
LATE ANNIVERSARY: Joe and Lori Bailey, Sept. 2
CHUCKLE: One evening, a family sat down for dinner. The mother served fish and cauliflower. They were all eating until 4-year-old Jack, chewing on his fish, found a bone. He pulled it out of his mouth and asked, “Mom, what should I do with this?” “Put it where you’re sure you won’t eat it,” said his mother. Jack looked intently at his plate and then carefully stuck the fish bone into his cauliflower.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
