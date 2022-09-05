The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RECIPIENT: Alexis Johnson of South Point High School was one of several Lawrence County students receiving scholarships from Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc. She received the Tara Layne Odischoo Scholarship.

MOVIE: “American Underdog,” rated PG, is shown at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at South Point Branch Library. Popcorn and water are provided.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

