RECIPIENT: Alexis Johnson of South Point High School was one of several Lawrence County students receiving scholarships from Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc. She received the Tara Layne Odischoo Scholarship.
MOVIE: “American Underdog,” rated PG, is shown at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at South Point Branch Library. Popcorn and water are provided.
DEGREED: Emma Arneson, of Huntington, was one of more than 1,400 receiving degrees during the summer commencement ceremonies at the University of Alabama. She received a Master of Science degree.
FINAL: Ironton aLive hosts the final concert of the Tuesday Night Summer Series at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Ironton Farmers Market. The Chase plays its ’70s music.
GRADUATE: Taija Shutt, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was one of more than 4,400 students graduating from Ohio University, Athens, for the spring semester. The graduate received a BS in psychology from the university’s College of Arts and Sciences and University College.
LECTURE: Marshall University Libraries and College of Education and Professional Development present a guest lecture featuring professor Dorota Michulka, Polish scholar with University of Wroclaw, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Drinko Library Atrium. Her topic is “Historical Twists and Political Turns in Polish Humanistic Education.” A reception follows.
AUNT: Betty Osburn, the last of my dad’s siblings, passed away Sept. 5, 2014, at age 84. She was a retired caregiver after many years of service, wife to the late Earl Osburn and mother of two sons. She also was a grandmother of several. There’s no doubt she is missed but lives in the memory and heart of many.
APPOINTED: Cathy Childers was recently appointed to the West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses by Gov. Jim Justice. She is wife to Mark and daughter-in-law of Dennis and Becky Childers, all of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Congratulations, Cathy, on this assignment.
WEBINAR: A free webinar, “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” presented by The Morning Pointe Foundation in Ashland, is offered Wednesday, Sept. 7. The speaker is Matthew Kodsi, Ph.D., vice president of medical affairs for CHI Memorial and a neurologist with more than 25 years’ experience. To register, visit morningpointe.com/caregivercafe.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chris Heiner, Suzana Gibson.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Alfred Burns began the 90s era, July 19; Judy Priestley turned 83, July 22; Jim O’Lynn was 87, July 29; James Vassar, Aug. 1; Josh Webb, Aug. 3; Todd Dudley, Judy Blevins, Sept. 4; Angela Dudek, Aug. 7; Shirley Perego switched to No. 84, Aug. 8; Earl Fetty became 97, Aug. 9; Nicole Andrus, Aug. 10; David Eplin, Aug. 11; Chuck Andrus, Aug. 12; Susan Hash, Aug. 13; Eliza Wilson, Aug. 17; Madison Vance, McKenzie Vance, Aug. 19; Nathan Thomas, Nick Vassar, Jack O’Keefe, Aug. 22; Emily Proctor, Aug. 23; Kristen Austin, Aug. 24; Patricia Pierce, Aug. 25; Jim Butler, Aug. 29; Joel Peckham, Aug. 31
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Angela Dudek and Robin O’Keefe, Aug. 5; Janice Bickham and Timothy Balch, Aug. 16; Debbie and Glen Crouse, Aug. 18; Kristen and Travis Austin, Aug. 19; Kim and Wayne Scott, Aug. 24; Peggy and Bittner Ballard, Sept. 4.
CHUCKLE: A doctor was addressing a large audience: “The material we put into our stomachs is enough to have killed most of us sitting here years ago. Red meat is awful. Soft drinks corrode your stomach lining. Chinese food is loaded with MSG. High-fat diets can be disastrous, and none of us realizes the long-term harm caused by the germs in our drinking water. But there is one thing that is the most dangerous of all, and we all have, or will, eat it. Can anyone here tell me what food it is that causes the most grief and suffering for years after eating it?” After several seconds of silence, a 75-year-old man in the front row raised his hand and softly said, “Wedding cake?”