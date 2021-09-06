GREETINGS: Gary Dingess, of Ceredo, is still in his 70s. In fact, this kind husband of Trudy Dingess celebrates No. 72 on Monday, Sept. 6. If you see him, wish him a happy day and many more.
SECOND SATURDAY: Heritage Station hosts the Second Saturday Market — September Edition from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. Market vendors, artisan goods and more are featured.
RETURNED: After nearly 25 years, Michelle Cavendish recently returned to Huntington Bank. The lifelong West Virginian becomes a senior client adviser for the West Virginia market of Huntington Private Bank. The Marshall University grad with a bachelor’s in accounting was a personal banker at Huntington Bank until 1997. Her last 15 years of working experience were as a wealth adviser and private client adviser at BB&T-Truist Bank.
REHEARSALS: Thunder Tones Chorus, directed by Steve Patrick, of Hurricane, West Virginia, rehearses at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the MCA Building, 836 4th Ave. This year’s show by the chorus, “Midnight Special” with songs from 1970s and ’80s, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Formerly an all-male chorus, women may now join the chorus. Call 304-302-6683.
BABY: Eliza Mae Davenport was born July 20 into the family of Michael, Kristin and Alexandria Davenport of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. She weighed 8 pounds, 9.7 ounces and measured 21 inches long. Tim and Joy Mitchell are the proud grandparents. May this little princess be taught the ways of the Lord and never depart from them.
AWARDED: A 2021 graduate of Raceland-Worthington High School and member of its Lady Rams softball and golf teams, Key and Beta clubs, FBLA and Gifted and Talented Program received a $750 check as the winner of a Key Club scholarship from Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Kentucky. The award was presented by Josh Joseph, club president. Shalyn West, daughter of Steve and Teresa West of Raceland, plans to pursue a degree in nursing at Morehead State University, where she begins attendance this fall. She also wants to become a nurse practitioner. Congratulations, Shalyn, on this accomplishment.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Elizabeth Sizemore, Patrick Grace, Wes Hager, Victoria Marsh, Paul Rose, Darlene Smith, Brittiany Veilt, Evelyn Warner.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Tommy Warf, Aug. 29; Jerry Sutphin, Jennifer Curry, Aug. 30; Caleb Jackson, Sheri Brown, Reese Kauffman, Sept. 1; Michael Waggoner, Judi LaBelle, Pam Blevins, April Crouse, Judy Grass, Valerie McMillion, Ed Mullins, Ben Newhouse, Sept. 2; Melanie Hughes, Jamie Legg, Jo Bess, Larry Clegg, Joyce Moore, Nathan Douglas, Sept. 3; Debbie Duespohl, Bobby Greene, Harold Stewart, Abbie Mortimer, Summer Garcia, Sept. 4; Angela Williamson, Chris Heiner, Suzana Gibson, Jennifer Hart, Steve Huggins, Jessica Ray, Jeremy Simms, Sept. 5.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Lori Bailey, Sept. 2; Ed and Marge Montgomery of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church celebrated No. 61.
CHUCKLE: An elderly woman decided to have her portrait painted. She told the artist, “Paint me with diamond earrings, a diamond necklace, emerald bracelets, a ruby broach and a gold Rolex.” The confused artist said, “But you’re not wearing any of those things.” “I know,” she said, “but if I die before my husband, I’m sure my husband will remarry, and I want his new wife to go crazy looking for the jewelry.”