Community News
LISTED: Four Huntingtonians graduated from West Virginia University and made the dean’s list for the spring semester. They include Abdullah Albaqami, petroleum and natural gas engineering; Naif Alshammari, chemical engineering; Yesenia Rodriguez, philosophy; and Olivia Sauvageot, marketing. To qualify for the list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
CONTRIBUTOR: It was always a pleasure hearing from Betty Ward Keys as she often submitted items for these columns. However, this 17-year volunteer for St. Mary’s Gift Shop passed away in early June at age 92. After her employment with Retail Credit, she became a beautician, from which she retired. While a family member was a patient at St. Mary’s Medical Center last year, I went into the gift shop hoping to meet her, but she wasn’t there. She will be missed in the gift shop, as well as in the family and community.
GRANDPARENTS: Mike and Lynette Call of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville, are new grandparents. A grandson, Hudson Kent Higdon, was born Aug. 25 weighing in at 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and measuring 20 ¾ inches long. He is son of Kati and Hunter Higdon. May this little bundle of boy bring joy, laughter and blessings to the family.
AUTHOR: A former pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church recently wrote a biographical novel detailing his life and ministry. The Rev. Frank Bourner is the author of “Made from Raw Materials,” available online at Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
BIRTH: Sullivan Warner Ball was recently born into the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church family. The parents are PJ and Ashley Ball. May this little one bring much joy, love and happiness to all.
MEMORIAL: John Adren Butcher II was a talented artist and musician winning several awards during his Cabell County school years. Never meeting a stranger, he had a great personality and was a beautiful soul. It’s been eight years since Jesus called him home, but it remains hard because the parents and others knowing and loving him miss him much. This 20-year-old was taken out Sept. 5, 2012, due to cancer. Memories of him abound.
OVER 60: It’s been more than 60 years since Bill and Diana Archer said the magical words of “I do.” Monday, Sept. 7, will be their 61st year of marriage. May this be a great one filled with happy moments, fond memories, love and happiness.
CHUCKLE: Gladys’ boyfriend asked her, “Do you love me?” She replied, “Yes.” He then asked if she would be willing to live on his income? “Yes, if you’ll get another for yourself,” she answered.