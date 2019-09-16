PRINCIPAL: The principal of the matter is when Cabell County schools began in August, Meadows Elementary School was greeted by a new principal. Amy Maynard, former assistant principal at Milton Elementary, is in her 25th year with the county serving as a districtwide curriculum supervisor, assistant principal at Huntington High and a classroom teacher. She replaces Connie Mize, who was on paid suspension since mid-January.
ARTS: Tri-State Arts Association offers its fall Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Ritter Park, 13th Avenue and 8th Street. Local artists sell paintings, photography, pottery and more.
ENROLLED: Before enrolling at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, Claire D. Gussler participated in a weeklong orientation including an introduction to academic and intellectual life at the college. She is daughter of Carter and Theresia Gussler of Ashland.
LISTED: Two Grayson, Ky., students were among more than 1,550 undergraduates qualifying for the spring 2019 College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Kentucky's Dean's List. Majoring in biology is Clifton Kouns and history is Elaine Gollihue. To be eligible for the list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 grade point average.
FROZEN: Paramount Players presents "Frozen Jr." at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $8, $10 and $15 and $2 more day of show.
95: Belated birthday greetings to Riley V. Stone, Cabell County retired circuit clerk, as he turned 95 years young Sept. 12. Riley is a brother to my special and precious friend, Arlene Melton of Huntington. Here's hoping his day was super and will follow with healthy days of fond memories and happiness.
CHAMBER: Marshall University School of Music performs "Amadeus" at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Woodlands Retirement Community. Directors are Dr. Solen Dikener and Molly Watson.
STEM: Ages 7-10 and their parents may attend STEM activities (science, technology, engineering and math) at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library's Proctorville Branch.
CONCERT: The "MUsic Alive!" free concert series, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and Marshall University School of Music, continues with "Amadeus" at noon Thursday, Sept. 19, at First Presbyterian Church. A light lunch is provided for a donation. Dale Capehart, director of music, First Presbyterian, and Dr. Solen Dikener, professor of cello and double bass at MU, are directors.
REUNION: Ashland High School Class of 1957 offers its 62-year class reunion Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29. Contact 606-325-1945; nannyhaney@yahoo.com or ashland57.myevent.com.
PROMOTED: Three Huntington firefighters - Lt. Jason Boggs, Capt. Jonathan Saxton and Deputy Chief Chris Wilson - were recently promoted with Huntington Fire Department. Deputy Chief Chris was with the department less than a year after his hiring in January 1998 and received his first medal of valor for actions on 8th Avenue fire where multiple people were saved. He earned a second one for his action at the Emmons Jr. apartment building fire in 2007. Capt. Jonathan began in 2005 and will lead B shift number 2. Pvt. Jason, who has been with the department since 2013, takes over as lieutenant. Each received a new badge, which was pinned on their uniform by a loved one.
INDUCTEES: Five graduates of Marshall University's W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications will be inducted in the school's Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Memorial Student Center, Don Morris Room. Inductees are Chris Dickerson, 1992 graduate and editor of West Virginia Record Legal Journal; Janet Dooley, 1973 grad and associate dean of MU's College of Arts and Media and SOJMC director; Rick Haye, 1977 grad and official university photographer featured in national and international press and more; Keith Morehouse, 1983 grad and sports director of WSAZ-TV; and Sandy Wells, 1963 graduate and longtime feature writer for Charleston Gazette, retiring in 2009 and passed away in February. Tickets are $50, including meal. To purchase ticket, visit http://bit.lysojmc2019.
LECTURE: Marshall University School of Music begins the lecture series MUsic Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Cellar Door. The series is titled "The B List." The first lecture, "The Musical Motive that Led a Revolution: Beethoven's Fifth" is presented by Dr. Vicki Stroeher, MU professor of music history. Seating is limited. A $10 donation is payable at door. Call 304-696-3117.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Heather Hall, Doug Wilson, Arch Phlegar, Tracy Komorowski, Chuck Hanshaw, Ricky Gunnell, Pat Pinkerton, Joyce Mannon, Josephine Kendall, Norma Scarberry, Jesse Simmons, Mark Chaffins, Brynleigh Maynard, Barb Melvin, Larry Tweel, Patricia Pinkerton, Richard Finley, Jimmy Leach, Alisha Harbour, Parker Roma, Betty Bailey, Carol Proffitt, Cindy Rouse.
CHUCKLE: A student tore into the school office yelling "My iPod was stolen!" The principal handed her a form, and she filled it out, answering everything, even those questioned intended for the principal. Under "Disposition," the student wrote, "I'm really ticked off."
