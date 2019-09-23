Community News
BELATED: Vangie “Danny” Elliott is being wished late birthday wishes as he celebrated his special day Sept. 19. Here’s hoping it was a great one and that he will have more celebrations to follow.
PUPS: Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present the musical pups in PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” at 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 24-25, at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. A performance also begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets range from $23 to $123.
GOLF: Ashland Community and Technical College hosts the sixth annual golf scramble for student scholarships Friday, Sept. 27, at Bellefonte Country Club. Single player registration costs $175. Registration for team of four is $700; team of four with one-hole sponsorship is $900. Two foursomes with two-hole sponsorships is $1,700. The cost for hole sponsorship is $200. Registration fees include cart and green fees and lunch. The scramble begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Rain date is Monday, Sept. 30. Contact 606-326-2092 or brooke.seasor@kctcs.edu.
ADDITION: Andrew L. Stamper, a graduate of Wayne High School and magna cum laude graduate from Marshall University with a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting, has been added to the professional staff of Partners of Somerville & Company, PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Consultants. He had participated in the company’s accounting internship program two years prior to graduation.
GREEK: It’s all Greek this weekend in Huntington as the annual Greek festival celebrates the rich heritage and tradition of the Orthodox Christian faith and Greek culture Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Ave. Greek food and pastries, live Greek band and dance performances, kids’ activities and more are available. Admission is free.
HONORED: Scout’s honor … Samuel Warner with Boy Scout Troop 236 was honored at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor recently at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Warner.
BLUES: The last of the free, family-friendly, outdoor concerts for Season 5 of the Final Friday by Boneyfiddle Project is from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Second and Market Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. The Blues on Second, Sean Carney Band with Shaun Booker, Micah Kesselring and Mikey Mike and the Big Unit are featured. Bring a chair.
95th: Evelyn Warner was honored in early September — not with medals, awards or ribbons but with wearing the birthday crown for becoming 95 years young Sept. 6. The celebration was conducted at the home of Scott and Jan Ramey in Hurricane, W.Va.
EXHIBIT: “George Bellows Lithographs from the Trang Family Collection” is displayed through Nov. 3 at Huntington Museum of Art. The exhibit’s opening reception with a presentation by Thomas Trang, collector, was conducted Sept. 15.
LICENSED: Haley Johnson, 2012 graduate and student athlete of Dawson Bryant High School of Coal Grove, Ohio, with a 4.2 grade point average and helping lead the school to its first volleyball championship in 20 years, passed the Universal Bar Exam to become a licensed attorney. She graduated valedictorian from University of Pikeville from a scholarship as a volleyball player and worked 15 hours a week in the admissions office. She majored in communications and minored in English. She also graduated from University of Dayton School of Law with a juris doctorate and passed the exam allowing her to practice law in 34 U.S. states and District of Columbia. Congratulations, Haley, on a job well done.
STRING BAND: Montreal-based nine-member classical string band, Collectif9, performs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $30; $25 seniors; and $15 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
CHOSEN: Chase Smith of Whites Creek Critters 4-H Club in Wayne County participated in a week-long training in Texas in August to prepare him to represent West Virginia as an Ambassador with the National 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador Program.
FEATURED: As part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation in mid-September, Sophie Slack of Hurricane, W.Va., was featured on the big screen in the heart of New York City. Her photo was chosen from more than 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.
SYMPOSIUM: “West Virginia and the Civil War” is presented by West Virginia Archives and History at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Archives and History Library, Culture Center on State Capitol Complex, Charleston. Registration is not required. Four Civil War historians are featured as speakers: Richard L. Armstrong, Hunter Lesser, Terry Lowry and Dr. Katharine Antolini. Civil War artifacts, books and photographs are also featured.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Bob Carman, Mike Simpson, Becky Damron, Nancy Lipsey, Parker Snavely, Sept. 1; Lea Burton, Sept. 2; Tanya Morton crossed over 50 to 51, Sept. 4; Susie Ferguson, Sept. 6; Ray Burns, Sept. 8.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Diana Stotts, Calvin Poissot, Stephen Turner, Randy Yoho, Paul Edwards, Delores Beller, Carla Booth, Rick Elam, Natasha Martin, Sarah Nibert, Ryder Harrison, Jon Russell, Myra Woodworth Hobbs, Rodney Bear hits number 53, David Lane, Diana Sizemore, Joey Black, Jamie Curnutte, Mazimo Izquierdo, Angela Quaranta, Joe Smith, Andy Wood, Clayton Thomas.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chuck and Wendy Clark, Heather and Dennis Bloss.
CHUCKLE: An inspirational speaker, Dr. Wayne Dyer, still remembers the card his kids gave him for his 64th birthday. The front said, “Inside is a message from God.” Pleased they finally appreciated his work, he opened it to read, “See you soon.”
