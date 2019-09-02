AUDITIONS: Try-outs for "Carrie: The Musical" are offered at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Ages 14 through adult may audition with the Paramount Players.
ELECTED: Irv Johnson, Cabell County Assessor, was recently named president of Association of West Virginia Assessors, serving a one-year term. He was elected assessor in 2012 and is the first Cabell County assessor to serve in this role.
MEET: Lavalette Woman's Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the clubhouse.
GRAD: Melissa A. Cyfers of Huntington was among more than 1,000 students receiving degrees at the early August ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum at Clemson University. She graduated with a master of science in biological sciences.
LUNCH: Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4, Churches of the Greater Barboursville Area host a six-week lunch series at 12:15 p.m. A different church hosts a simple lunch and brief meditation each Wednesday through Oct. 2. The first gathering (Sept. 4), members and friends meet at Barboursville First United Methodist Church.
CHOSEN: Matt Stapleton has been selected by American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the 2019 "10 Best Attorneys" in the area of personal injury law in West Virginia. Born and raised in Huntington, Matt is an injury attorney with Stapleton Law Offices. He graduated with honors from Marshall University with a degree in accounting and West Virginia University College of Law.
DISPLAY: "World War I and America," traveling exhibition being displayed at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library of Ironton, through Thursday, Sept. 5, is through the participation of Gilder Lehrman Institute. The library also has a local exhibit featuring photos of Lawrence County residents who served in various conflicts into present day.
NAMED: Shari Messinger of Barboursville officially took office July 1 after recently being installed as Rotary International district governor for 2019-20. She is the first governor of the new District 7545, unification of districts 7530 and 7550 in the state. A Rotary Club of Barboursville member for more than 15 years, Shari recently returned from attending Rotary International's 110th annual convention in Hamburg, Germany. She also is a Paul Harris Fellow, past president of Barboursville Club and Rotary Leadership Institute graduate. She led a Group Study Exchange team to South Korea and participated in a National Immunization Day in India in 2018.
MOTHER-LIKE: Eva Mae Spears of the Salt Rock/Barboursville area was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother so she was experienced at sharing her motherly skills. I considered her my second mother away from my own for many years and enjoyed the time we had together. Eva Mae was called to her heavenly home Sept. 2, 2013, and continues to be in thoughts and prayers of many.
CONCERT: French Art Colony goes to "The Next Level" during Summer Concert Series titled "Hot Summer Nights" continues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in Gallipolis, Ohio. Admission is $5; free to members. Gates open at 6 p.m.
REUNION: Wayne High School Class of 1959 offers its 60-year class reunion Sept. 21. Contact Joyce Johnson Pauley, 304-416-3941, or Facebook.
CATHOLIC: Catholic Daughters of the Americas meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Our Lady of Fatima parish hall. Bring donations for Gabriel project and clean aluminum cans to benefit local animal shelter. The meeting is open to all Catholic women. Call Mary Washington, 304-942-8500.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Jacqui Lewis, Lisa Lawson, Aug. 2; Michelle Mason, Ryan Stepp, Aug. 7; Hannah Karikas, Aug. 8; Denise Hogsett, Sherri Price, Aug. 9; Gaylin Teague, Aug. 10; Wayne Miller, Aug. 11; Mallory Evans Mount, Aug. 12; Leigh Ann Rankin-Gillespie, Aug. 13; Brian Casey, Aug. 15; Jessica Price, Aug 17; Dan Martin, Elizabeth Niese, Aug. 18; Caitlin Cassidy, Shay Hiner, Aug. 19.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Colvin, Erin E. Goodwin, Betty Elliott, Louise Bays, Lisa Pinson, Dale Allman, Charlotte West, Cindy Bailey, Philip Owens, Kiersten Smith, Tanner McDaniel hits the legal age of 21, Lucinda Baker, Braden Wilks still in single digits at 9, Sarah Damron, Michael Waggoner, Isaiah Garnett, Peggyann Pratt still in the 30s at 37, Donna Dransfeld.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARY: Jim and Joan West (1961).
CHUCKLE: While writing a paper for school, a young girl asked her dad, "What is the difference between anger and exasperation?" The dad replied, "It is mostly a matter of degree. Let me show you what I mean." With that he went to the telephone and dialed a number at random. To the man who answered the phone, he said, "Hello, is Melvin there?" The man answered, "There is no one living here named Melvin. Why don't you learn to look up numbers before you dial"? "See," said the dad to his daughter. "That man was not a bit happy with our call. He was probably very busy with something and we annoyed him. Now watch." The dad dialed the number again. "Hello, is Melvin there?" asked the dad. "Now look here!" came the heated reply. "You just called this number and I told you that there is no Melvin here! You've got lot of guts calling again!" The receiver slammed down hard. The dad turned to his daughter and said, "You see, that was anger. Now I'll show you what exasperation means." He dialed the same number, and when a violent voice roared, "Hello!" The dad calmly said, "Hello, this is Melvin. Have there been any calls for me?"
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.