Community News
WOMEN: Lavalette Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the clubhouse.
60TH: Fritz Leichner Jr. of Huntington left the 50s behind Sept. 26 to try his hand at the 60-year-old mark. He celebrated with his beautiful wife, Cathy; parents, Mary Lee and Fritz Leichner; and in-laws, Linda and Dale Fields. Here’s hoping it was a great way to leave one age group and start another one.
CLASSES: Laura Moul teaches a Beginning Digital Photography class Tuesday evenings in October. A small class size allows hands-on instruction. Pre-registration is required. Contact 304-743-8381 or www.moulphotography.com.
REMEMBERING: Having good and kind thoughts of Dale Windon of Ona always blesses my heart. Not only did this Christian man and gospel bass singer live in my neighborhood, but we often talked family during the hair cutting days at the local beauty shop. Dale passed away Sept. 30, 2011, but lives forever in the hearts of many.
TRIPS: Two upcoming motorcoach trips are being offered. They include Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Oct. 7-9, and Christmas in Ohio Amish, Dec. 2-3. Call Sherrie Porter, 304-360-0072.
FRIEND: Marcena Turley has always been a true friend but felt more like family and has always been there for us. The Lincoln County sweetheart turns 82 years young Monday, Sept. 30, but she doesn’t look or act that age. Just recently, Marcie dropped in to visit my mother, which made her day a bit brighter. Here’s praying Marcie has a special day and continues to have good health and mind, precious memories, a loving spirit and caring heart.
LUNCHEON: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church is host of the fifth of a six-week lunch series sponsored by Churches of the Greater Barboursville Area from 12:15-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. “The Merciful” is this week’s topic. The event is free; however, donations are accepted to benefit Grace Food Pantry of Guyandotte United Methodist Church.
101: A former Kenova resident now residing in Concord, N.C., turns 101 years young Monday, Sept. 30. Posey Langley, member of Kenova United Methodist Church, is being wished a happy one with more to follow.
BULL RIDERS: Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour bucks into Huntington for the third time in early October. The showdown of man vs. beast begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Tickets are $19 and $5 more day of show.
CONFIRMED: Eight new members were confirmed and one was received (having been confirmed in the Catholic faith) during the recent 150th anniversary service at Trinity Episcopal Church. Confirmed were Theo Ivan Brown, David E. Ferguson, Sandra K. Lewis, John William McKinney, Morgan Tyler McKinney, Frederick Randall Price, Hannah Morgan Brammer Singleton and Bennett Michael Weimer. Patricia A. Price was received.
MEET: Robin Spurlock leads the pledge and club collect for the GFWC Woman’s Club of Cox’s Landing meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Lions Club Building, Kyle Lane. Members to bring arts and craft items. Hostesses are Ann Edmonds and Betty Morris.
MYSTERY: Murder and Merriment Theatre Troupe presents “Belles Bourbon and Belladonna” mystery dinner Thursday, Oct. 3, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. A cocktail service begins t 6 p.m. in Elk River Atrium, followed by dinner in grand ballroom. Tickets are $55; $100 couple; $270 for six; and $420 for 10.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bill Blankenship leaves the 20s behind for number 30, Timothy Bowie, Evan Davis, Larry Embrey, William Held, Sheri Johnson, Paula Limanen, Sandra Mayhew, Devin Schamp, Carolyn Jarrell, James Parker, Brian Childers, Bradley Howard, Anthony Barath, Barbara Nicholas, Bob Trocin, Justin Scrabro, Georgina Doss, Leann Haines, Greg Thompson, Kent Keyser II, Richard M. Dean, Barbara A. Brown, Jean Hamilton, Brooklyn Johnson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Josh and Elizabeth Ray, Bonnie and Donnie Black.
CHUCKLE: A man worked all his life and was a real miser when it came to saving money. He loved money more than just about anything, and just before he died, he told his wife, “Listen, when I die, I want you to take my money and place it in the casket with me. I want to take my money to the afterlife.” He got his wife to promise him with all her heart that when he died, she would put the money in the casket with him. Well, one day he died. When he was stretched out in the casket, the wife was sitting there in black next to their best friend. When the ceremony was finished, just before the undertakers got ready to close the casket, the wife said, “Wait a minute!” She had a shoebox with her and placed it in the casket. The undertakers locked the casket and rolled it away. Her friend said, “I hope you weren’t crazy enough to put that money in there with that stingy old man.” She said, “Yes, I promised. I’m a good Christian, I can’t lie. I promised him I would do that.” “You mean to tell me you put every cent of his money in the casket with him?” the friend asked. “I sure did,” said the wife. “I got it all together, put it into my account and wrote him a check.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.