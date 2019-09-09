CLASSES: Kathleen Kneafsey monitors Open Studio for ages 18 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18 through Nov. 20, at Huntington Museum of Art, Studios 4 and 5. The cost is $10 per evening. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
OFFICERS: Rotary Club of Barboursville recently elected new officers and directors for 2019-20. They include Jeff Madden, president; Robin Brandon, president-elect; Sara Ramezani, president-designate; Bret Hensley, past president; Will Crabtree, secretary; Jack Mease, treasurer; Charles Heiner, sergeant-at-arms. Directors are Blaine Crabtree, Jon Jones, John Lee and Charlie Woolcock.
EXHIBIT: A traveling space-themed exhibition, "SPACE: A Journey To Our Future," continues through Jan. 5 at Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library, Gallipolis, Ohio. The interactive exhibit offers free admission.
PINNED: Congratulations to Katie McCallister of Kenova. She recently received her 50-year membership pin from Marcum Chapter 61, Order of Eastern Star. Worthy Patron William Roberts and Jean Calhoun, past Worthy Grand Matron and current Worthy Matron of Marcum Chapter No. 61, presented the pin to Katie.
LUNCHEON: The Churches of the Greater Barboursville Area continue the six-week lunch series from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 9 at area locations. Pea Ridge United Methodist Church hosts the Sept. 11 lunch with "Those who Mourn" as the topic. The event is free; however, donations are accepted to benefit the Grace Food Pantry of Guyandotte United Methodist Church.
PHOTO: Although Lamech Adkins served his first term as the first Wayne County Sheriff from 1856 to 1858 and two full terms from 1870-1876, his family just recently had the pleasure of seeing his picture placed on the wall outside the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in the courthouse.
PROGRAM: Professor Sandra Reed from the School of Art and Design speaks during the Lifelong Learning Program's Tuesday Talk at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Woodlands, Hampton Room. The cost is $10 general public and free for LLP members.
TOP: Hunter Donahoe and Gabe Yeoman, Spring Valley High School students, were the top prize winners of a gold medal at the 55th annual SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing Competition in Louisville, Kentucky. There were 60 other high schoolers participating in the contest.
KIDS: An art class for grades K-third features fall apples at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to the Sheppe family in the loss of Anne Sheppe Edeburn of Augusta, Georgia. The twin sister of the late Dr. Jack Sheppe and sister to the late Dr. Joe Sheppe passed away Aug. 17.
CONCERT: Lee Ann Womack, American country music singer/songwriter, joins with Marty Stuart, multiple Grammy Award-winning American country music singer-songwriter of rockabilly, country and honky tonk and married to the famous Connie Smith, and His Fabulous Superlatives in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Ashland's Paramount Arts Center. Tickets range from $25 to $75.
OPERA: Ohio Valley Symphony begins its six-concert series Saturday, Sept. 14, with "Opera Gala-polis!" at 7:30 p.m. at Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre, Gallipolis. Featured is Katherine Rohrer, acclaimed mezzo-soprano, under the direction of Maestro Steven Huang. Tickets are $24; $22 seniors; and $12 students. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 740-446-ARTS.
MISSIONARY: Dan Chetti, international ministries missionary to Lebanon, continues to teach at the seminary and empowering Arabs to reach more Arabs. He spoke Aug. 14 at Huntington's New Baptist Church.
TODDLERS: A weekly toddler time for ages 18 months to age 3 begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton. A second session begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Chesapeake Branch.
MEETING: Walnut Hills Action Team, subsidiary of Neighborhood Institute of Huntington, better known as WHAT, conducts a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Gallaher Village Public Library, community room. The Rev. Shannon Blosser, pastor of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, speaks.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Joyce Beckner, Janet Brooks, Rhett Hoover, Joseph Platania, Gina Finley, Ashley Sammons, Jasmine Andrus, H.D. Cory, Adam Fleckenstein, Clinton Bowen, Barbra Haptonstall, Garrin Simpson, Lonnie Meadows, Layton Thompson, Bernice Bird, Aeriona Shae Hatfield turns 8, Timothy Bonyak, Teresa Louwrey, Ruth Cole, Scott Dunfee is still in the 40s at 46, Alison Stender, Andy Conner, Crissy Jackson, Joshlyn Jackson, Maci Hanley, Stacy Queen, Layton Thompson, Bryanna DeBoard, Ellisyn Black.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Eleanor Miller (1961), Bill and Joyce Ryder celebrate 64 years of marriage, Mike and Andrea "Andy" Wyrick.
CHUCKLE: Even though a patient owed the medical office $95, when Millie contacted him, she was told in no uncertain terms that he didn't appreciate the calls or bills stamped "Past due." "I want to be removed from the mailing," he insisted. "No problem," Millie assured him. "Just one thing. There's a $95 processing fee."
