SPEAKER: Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball preaches during Palm Sunday morning services Sunday, April 2, at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
RUMMAGE SALE: Furniture, toys, craft supplies, household goods, clothes and more are available at the fundraising rummage sale sponsored by The Willing Workers Sunday School Class of Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the church fellowship building.
BAPTISM: A dad and his two sons recently “went under” for the Lord. Colter Queen, saved at age 15 but never baptized until Feb. 25 at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Ona, with Pastor Greg Lunsford doing the honor. Colter’s sons, Tazwell, 8, who felt the need for salvation after viewing Pastor Greg’s last film, and Cannon, 6, were also baptized. May these three gentlemen continue working for the Lord and win many souls into His kingdom.
EXHIBIT: Rod Bouc’s “Under the Sun” exhibit is displayed Tuesday, April 3, at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth. His paintings inspire the Midwest landscapes that surrounded him on the Nebraska farm he grew up on. The exhibit continues through June 3.
LISTED: A dozen Greenup, Kentucky, residents were among 199 students at Ashland Community and Technical College to be named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. The 12 include Astellia Madison Blair, Michael Ray Brooks, Chelsea Sue Founain, Abigail Renee Harris, Hunter Calvin Howard, Patricia Meade, Waylon Cade O’Neal, Kyle D. Potter, Nolan Reed Smith, Tyler Andrew Williams, Alex Matthew Womack and Ian Christian Woods. To be eligible for this list, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
“FOOLS”: The spring concert hosted by Marshall University School of Music and University Chorus begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Smith Recital Hall. Admission is free.
BLESSED: Gene Stephenson of Lesage continues to be blessed in many ways as he makes it to the young age of 85 Sunday, April 2. Gene is still working and enjoying every day and he also enjoys reading this column. May his day and year be filled with more blessings, love, fond memories, family and friends.
NAMED: Alexis Reed of South Webster, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
VOWS: Where were you April 2, 2015? I was in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, attending the wedding of my niece, Cathy Adkins Boling, and nephew-in-law, Kenneth Porter (now nephew). Although tough decisions and rough moments may have entered their soon-to-be eight years as one body, they have survived the tests and showed their commitment and love for each other as they have enjoyed one of the truest blessings of all time — Kenny’s grandson, David, whom they adopted at birth four years ago. Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Porter of Barboursville are being wished the happiest of days with many more to come.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charlotte Jones, Elizabeth Daniels, Barbara Ruble, Mandy Edwards, Easter Miller, Colin Loftus, Brady Donahue is two away from number 30 (28), Jonathan Booth is one over 30 (31), Candace Cremeans Kansala turns 36, Alexandra Hicks, Lynell Geer, Beverly Gartin.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jerry and Barbara Johnson celebrate 57 years, Noah and Lavetta Henson celebrate number 19.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Paul Bailey, Dustin Allen Meadows leaves the teens for number 20, Paul Clark, Michael Blatt, Chase Harrison, Johnathan Beach, Seth Adkins.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jennings and Jane Hatfield celebrate 54 years, Emma Lee and Leonard Morrison.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Pelfrey, Butch Howard, Rebecca Robinson, Louetta Jimison, Carol Bolling, Brandon Leeth, Audrey Sexton Bowling is one into the 80s at 81, Madelynn Jane Adkins turns 6, Rachel Lafon, Nora Mowdy, Jeannie Dennison.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Debbie Lapole, Michelle and Tom Craig.
CHUCKLE: An elderly couple returned to a Mercedes dealership to find the salesperson had just sold the car they were interested in, to a beautiful lady. “I thought you said you would hold that car until we raised the $75,000 asking price,” said the man. “Yet I just heard you close the deal for $65,000 to that lovely young lady over there. You insisted there could be no discounts on this model.” “Well, what can I tell you? She had the ready cash and just look at her. How could I resist?” replied the grinning salesman. Just then the young woman approached the old folks and handed them the keys. “There you go,” she said. “I told you I could get this joker to drop the price,” she went on to say. “See you later, grandpa.” Goes to show ... Never mess with the elderly.