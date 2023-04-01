The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

SPEAKER: Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball preaches during Palm Sunday morning services Sunday, April 2, at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.

RUMMAGE SALE: Furniture, toys, craft supplies, household goods, clothes and more are available at the fundraising rummage sale sponsored by The Willing Workers Sunday School Class of Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the church fellowship building.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you