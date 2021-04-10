PRESCRIPTION: Alan Hawkins, a retired pharmacist, celebrated a birthday Friday. Here’s hoping he received the perfect prescription for a happy, fun-filled day of surprises and many to follow.
SERVICES: First Baptist Church of South Point, Ohio, offers Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., followed by morning service at 11 a.m. and Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Mitch Webb teaching on the church Facebook. Wearing masks and social distancing are practiced. The church is located at 110 Collins Ave.
WINNERS: Cabell Midland High School placed third in the recent eighth annual No School Spirits Public Service Announcement contest sponsored by West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA). The award was $1,000. Nearly 150 students submitted 28 video PSA entries this year. Other winners were first place, $5,000, Point Pleasant High; second, $2,500, and fourth, $750, Morgantown High; and fifth, $750, Wheeling Park High.
BAPTISM: Emery Ann Anuszkiewicz, born Dec. 29, 2020, to Nick and Megan Anuszkiewicz, was welcomed into the family of God and baptized March 28 at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. She is granddaughter of Paul and Lorri Turman and great-granddaughter of Paul and Karen Turman.
95: Juanita Duncan of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church nears the three-digit birthday but won’t make it for another five years as she celebrates No. 95 on Saturday, April 10. Best wishes are sent for a super day of celebration.
SHOW: Guns, coins, knives, self-defense items and training, scopes, survival and military gear and memorabilia, reloading components, ammo and more is featured during the spring gun knife and coin show Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, at Milton Volunteer Fire Department. Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
LISTED: Campbell Gibbs, majoring in general business, was one of 14 Huntingtonians to be listed on the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown. Others included Abby Bauer, landscape architecture; Elizabeth Gould, pre-nursing; Mary Madeline Gould, advertising and public relations; Isaac Hunter, political science; Andrew Legg, management; Spencer Mays, aerospace engineering; Carter Newman, economics; Davis Porterfield, undecided; Katherine Sauvageot, exercise physiology; Hannah Spence, communication sciences and disorders; Ashley Spivey, human performance and health; Hannah Sullivan, forensic examiner; and Lauren Young, biochemistry. To be eligible for this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
OPENS: Lawrence County Museum opens for the new year at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11. It continues to be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
BLOOD: A blood drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at King’s Daughters Family Care Center, Ironton, 912 Park Ave., onboard Kentucky Blood Center’s mobile unit. To assist in social distancing requirements, potential donors are to schedule an appointment in advance by visiting kybloodcenter.org or 800-775-2522. Walk-ins are not accepted.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tony Williams, Jim Bentley, Chloe Hayes, Jasmine Lofton, Sandy Christian, Taliyah Davis, Pat Cornwell, Mandie Peterman, Lisa McGuffey.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lisa Blake, Rhett Casto, Bradley Chenault, Susan Wagoner, Lucas Bloss, Ethan Blatt, Dee Murphy, Beth Ray, Leah Kinker, Kelley Journell Beltz crosses over to No. 41, BC Lusher, Lyla Phillips, Jack Riggs.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Precia Wood celebrate No. 34, Jeff and Kim Black.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sharon Blume, Linda Keller, Cooper Manchester, Betty Handy, Andy Wood, Whitney Stead, Debi Dean, Maddison Legg, Morgan Lucas.
CHUCKLE: A teacher asked the student, “Why don’t you brush your teeth? I can see what you had for breakfast this morning.” The student questioned, “What did I have?” The teacher answered, “Eggs.” The student proudly responded, “You’re wrong. That was yesterday.”