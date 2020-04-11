Community News
CANCELED: League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area has canceled its candidates’ meeting Tuesday, April 14, at Woodlands.
WEDDING: Mitchell and Laura Stewart Fitzgerald were united in Christian marriage March 21 at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. Laura’s grandfather, the Rev. John Mason, performed the ceremony. May their life continue to be a walk with the Lord.
CONCERT: Alison Krauss, bluegrass musician and Grand Ole Opry member since age 21, and her longtime band, Union Station, are scheduled to appear May 5 at Mountain Health Arena. The Champaign, Illinois, native has sold more than 12 million records and received 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and two Gospel Music Association awards. Tickets are $95, $85 and $65.
ARTWORK: Jen Bagley, Ironton resident, has created images for the floodwall near her home to help brighten the city. The Indiana native, along with her children — Sol and Aria — have also drawn spring flowers, etc. She is trying to be colorful and inspiring during the pandemic and continues to do the drawings until she runs out of chalk.
BELATED: Alan Hawkins, retired hospital pharmacist and Barboursville resident, celebrated a birthday April 9. Here’s hoping it was a great day, with many more to follow.
SYMPATHY: Condolences are being sent to Doris Wright, longtime family friend and retired Mountaineer Gas employee, in the loss of her daughter, Regina Lee Richardson. This young lady of 54 years went home to be with the Lord on March 12. Despite her health issues, pain and suffering, Regina always seemed to have a happy smile. Although she will be missed by family and friends, Regina will have a new body free of infliction and pain. May God’s mighty hand wrap his comfort and love around the family in this time of grief.
TOP: Yvonne DeKay School of Dance team placed first in the “That’s Entertainment” regional dance competition in Indianapolis in early March. The group, coached by Yvonne D. Sinnott, Mitzi Sinnott, Abbie Crowe, Katlyn Fowler and Nikki Langer, competed in categories of jazz, tap, musical theater, lyrical, contemporary and hip hop. The Petite Team members included Anna Linville, Norah-Kate Smith, Ashtyn Meadows, Makayla Lusk and Zoey Melvin; Junior Team members were Morgan Travis, Katie Musick, Addison Mullins, Emily York, Willow Wilson and Londyn Haney. Senior Team featured Macy Perry, Mia Davidson, Taylor Bowden, Briana Melvin, Amara McWhorter, Kelie Howell and Kaeli Huff. All routines placed in the top and qualified for a national competition to be conducted in Sandusky. Kaeli Huff, 14, eighth-grader at Ironton Middle School, scored a Platinum award and third overall for ages 13-15 in a contemporary solo. She was also the winner of the “Teen Miss” title after the contemporary/open routine performance and is eligible to compete for the National Miss Title this summer. Her score was the highest by the judges and she was awarded Elite status as one of the best dancers in the more than 400-dancer competition.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brad Hall, Dale Huffman, Aidan Martinez, Priscilla Simmons, Barbara Wyatt, Susan Wagoner, Kelley Journell Beltz leaves the 30s behind for No. 40, Lisa Blake, Rhett Casto celebrates the first year, Bradley Chenault, Lisa McGuffey, Lucas Bloss, Lyla Phillips, Jack Riggs, BC Lusher.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Kim and Jeff Black.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Ellis, Joe Ann Gyke, Whitney Stead, Bailey Hill, Joseph Rogowski, Andy Wood, Stephanie Mowdy, Sharon Blume, Linda Keller, Cooper Manchester, Dee Murphy, Beth Ray, Leah Kinker, Morgan Lucas.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Pat Litton.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andy Burns, Alisha Dierdorff, Josh Westfall, Gracie Morgan, Michael Turner, Ashlee Dille, Caleb Starkey, April Adkins.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Corey and Chrystal Powers celebrate No. 6.
CHUCKLE: Billy’s grandma was bragging about the ’40s to him. “The microwave oven was invented in the 1940s,” she told him. “Wait, don’t tell me,” he said. “Before that you had to walk through the snow uphill to a movie theater just to buy popcorn.”