MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club building. Huntington Police Department presents the monthly crime report for Westmoreland area. Brian Bracey, executive director of Huntington Water Quality Board, discusses the board’s operations and extensive capital improvement plan for the city. Call Cindy Chandler, president, 304-544-1469.

WINNER: Gunner Sharp, fifth grader at Crabbe Elementary School in Ashland, was among thousands of Kentucky fifth graders participating in the 21st annual “2022-2023 Grandparent of the Year” essay contest sponsored by AARP Kentucky and Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. Gunner was selected the Boyd County winner honoring his grandmother, Candice Blanton, and recognized at the March meeting of Boyd County Retired Teachers Association. He received a framed certificate, submission to district competition and $25 from association. Kristy Minton is his teacher, who has had 10 student essay contest winners. Boyd County’s school winners included Charlotte Nickel, Oakview Elementary; Ava McAlister, Hager Elementary; Allie Jackson, Cannonsburg Elementary; and Christian Hughes, Summit Elementary. PRAISES: Kelly Crabb, Geron Davis and Kindred Souls and the Bowling Sisters are featured during Praise Night 2023 at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Christ Temple Church. Admission is free. MEMORIES: Carolyn Byrd Williamson continues to have good memories of a relative, Jay Michael Pratt, who would have been 65 years young Saturday, April 15. He passed away unexpectedly June 1, 2017, but remains in the hearts and minds of many. DINNER: Westmoreland Woman’s Club offers to-go-only baked steak dinners from noon until sold out Sunday, April 16, at the clubhouse. The menu includes baked steak, salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and dessert. The cost is $10; $5 ages 10 and younger. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities, including two annual $1,000 college scholarships for Spring Valley High School seniors. For advance orders, call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108, or Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823. THREE MONTHS: Saturday, April 15, would have been the 55th wedding anniversary celebration for David and Sheila Bowen Byrd; but the couple passed away in 2021 nearly three months apart. David passed away Sept. 26 and Sheila, Dec. 6.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

