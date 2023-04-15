MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club building. Huntington Police Department presents the monthly crime report for Westmoreland area. Brian Bracey, executive director of Huntington Water Quality Board, discusses the board’s operations and extensive capital improvement plan for the city. Call Cindy Chandler, president, 304-544-1469.
WINNER: Gunner Sharp, fifth grader at Crabbe Elementary School in Ashland, was among thousands of Kentucky fifth graders participating in the 21st annual “2022-2023 Grandparent of the Year” essay contest sponsored by AARP Kentucky and Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. Gunner was selected the Boyd County winner honoring his grandmother, Candice Blanton, and recognized at the March meeting of Boyd County Retired Teachers Association. He received a framed certificate, submission to district competition and $25 from association. Kristy Minton is his teacher, who has had 10 student essay contest winners. Boyd County’s school winners included Charlotte Nickel, Oakview Elementary; Ava McAlister, Hager Elementary; Allie Jackson, Cannonsburg Elementary; and Christian Hughes, Summit Elementary. PRAISES: Kelly Crabb, Geron Davis and Kindred Souls and the Bowling Sisters are featured during Praise Night 2023 at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Christ Temple Church. Admission is free. MEMORIES: Carolyn Byrd Williamson continues to have good memories of a relative, Jay Michael Pratt, who would have been 65 years young Saturday, April 15. He passed away unexpectedly June 1, 2017, but remains in the hearts and minds of many. DINNER: Westmoreland Woman’s Club offers to-go-only baked steak dinners from noon until sold out Sunday, April 16, at the clubhouse. The menu includes baked steak, salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and dessert. The cost is $10; $5 ages 10 and younger. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities, including two annual $1,000 college scholarships for Spring Valley High School seniors. For advance orders, call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108, or Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823. THREE MONTHS: Saturday, April 15, would have been the 55th wedding anniversary celebration for David and Sheila Bowen Byrd; but the couple passed away in 2021 nearly three months apart. David passed away Sept. 26 and Sheila, Dec. 6.
MUSICAL: Huntington Children’s Museum presents Camille Saint-Saens’ “The Carnival of the Animals,” humorous musical suite, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at The Wild Ramp. Directed at ages 2 through 10, the event is free. Hands-on activities include placing feathers on birds’ wings in collaborative art piece, putting foam dinosaur bones together and digging for dinosaur bones. A performance featuring Huntington High School Symphony is also featured.
CONTEST WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the first-grade prose category included three from Explorer Academy: Mariah Smith, first; Wyatt Pettry, second; and Teona Cox, third.
ENTERTAINER: Ward Davis comes from “Behind the Curtain” for what many call a “classic outlaw country” performance this weekend in Ashland. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $20.
LISTED: Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville was one of more than 1,825 undergraduate students at University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences qualifying for the dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible for this list, students must earn 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum of 3.60 grade point average for the semester.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sandy Dyer, Cassie Miller, Reid Painter, Jeremy Rogers, Joanne Sovine, Mark Beford, Natalie Hemann, Austin Allen, Rick Walker, Kelly Cunningham, Donna Griffith, Ashley Stephens, Jody Eddins, Rebecca Kilver, Mayme Chapman, Becky Collins, Denise Houvorius, Bradley Shane Ratliff turns 24, Andrew Holtzaphel.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Obie and Helen Tomblin celebrate number 32, Larry and Patty Bias.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Debbie Bias, Luke Rutherford, Leigh Anne Cutlip, Mia Ferguson, Lauren Freeman, Eva Reed, Robin Ash, Drew Taylor, Joe Whitfield, Dale Bradley, Michele Brunetti, Julie Coburn, Andrea Poston Arthur, Sandra Martin, Mary Morrison, Ryleigh Justice.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Fred and Ann Buchanan, Randy and Cindy Jackson celebrate 47 years of marriage.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Sentelle, Sarah Westfall, Shannon Simpkins, Scott Archer, Sue Schussler, Paula Dickerson, Walter Smith, Scott McLean, Randy Sortet, Amy Parent, Rachele Subik, Pete Jones, Judy Lantz, Lillian Grace Fromholt, Nell Major, Greg Gesner, Eddie Smith, David Budd, Amanda Dunkle, Lewis Arnold, Jay Porter, Sherry Brooks.
CHUCKLE: A boy was sitting on the front lawn of a house. A neighborhood canvasser looked at him and asked, “Is your mother home?” “Yep,” said the boy. The canvasser proceeded confidently up to the front door and rang the doorbell. No answer. After a minute, she rang the doorbell again, but still no answer. As she turned around and walked back to the sidewalk, she said to the boy, “I thought you told me your mother was at home.” “She is,” replied the boy, “but this isn’t where I live.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
