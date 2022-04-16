MEET: A meeting with Westmoreland Woman’s Club begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the clubhouse. Mark Bates, director of Council and Citizen Engagement, discusses how to download the Huntington 311 phone app and its benefits. A meet-the- candidates forum follows for candidates for Wayne County Commission and Wayne County Board of Education. Call Cindy Chandler, president, 304-544-1469.
HONORED: Rabbi Emeritus David Wucher, of Huntington, was recently honored by the Central Conference of American Rabbis with an Honorary Life Membership recognizing his 50-year tenure as a rabbi. Ordained at Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1972, he spent most of his career — 22 years before retiring in 2011 — serving the people and community of Huntington at B’nai Sholom Congregation. What an honor and no one more deserving than Rabbi Wucher.
SERVICES: Easter Sunday services in the area include: St. John’s Episcopal and Trinity Episcopal churches, joint Holy Saturday service with Great Vigil of Easter, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16, St. John’s; champagne reception follows in Tyler Hall. The Rt. Rev. Matthew D. Cowden, bishop coadjuter, is celebrant. Morning prayer, 8 a.m. Sunday, April 17, St. John’s, followed by Holy Eucharist at 10:30 a.m.; Crossroads United Methodist Church, cantata, 10 a.m.; Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 10:45 a.m.; First United Methodist Church of Huntington, music by Wesley Kid Chorus, morning service.
SENIOR: Emily Akers was one of three Cabell Midland High School seniors named a National Merit Scholarship finalist. She is daughter of Mark and Julie Akers, of Barboursville. Congratulations on this achievement.
Y’ALL COME: Fellowship Baptist Church of Barboursville hosts a “church at the mall, y’all!” service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17. Those attending may stay in car and listen on radio or bring chair to sit near the stage. The Praise Band leads the worship and Pastor Greg Wagoner speaks.
LISTED: Two Ohio residents attending the College of Fine Arts at Ohio University, Athens, were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the fall semester. They are Kaleigh Rummel of Crown City and Emily Skipworth of Franklin Furnace.
CLOSED: Huntington Museum of Art is closed Sunday, April 17, in observation of Easter Sunday. It reopens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19.
GREETINGS: What are the chances a birthday would fall on Easter Sunday, April 17? Well, it does for Richie Singer, and he may have two celebrations. Richie, son of LaVonda Singer, my best friend at The Herald-Dispatch before we retired, and the late Richard Singer, was always my sweetheart when growing up, and I consider him a sweetheart after growing up. He is the kind of gentleman with a smile that I would want for any female friend of mine. Richie, here’s hoping you have a super-duper day, with more to follow in years to come.
VITALS: The vitals for Dr. Adam Franks are at the top and running over … he graduated from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1999 and has more than 23 years’ experience in the medical field listening to patients’ needs and prescribing medications to assist in easing pain and curing ailments. This physician with Marshall Health’s Department of Family and Community Health in Lavalette is a member/elder at Highlawn Presbyterian Church. This wonderful doctor is a husband, father-in-law, dad and granddad blowing out birthday candles Monday, April 18. Here’s hoping he doesn’t get short-winded blowing out the candles and can eat at least one slice of birthday cake.
CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music presents the MU Jazz Ensemble I at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Smith Recital Hall. Admission is free.
SUNRISE SERVICES: Area Easter Sunday sunrise services offered April 17 include community service, 7 a.m., Central City Gazebo; Teays Valley Ministerial Association, 7 a.m., Valley Park, with Pastor Joe Kenaston of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church preaching; Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, online, 7 a.m.; New Baptist Church, 7 a.m.; Lighthouse Baptist Church, 6 a.m.; Crossroads United Methodist Church, courtyard.
FRIEND: Although I haven’t met Mike Sheets in person, I count him as a friend and sometimes feel like I know him and his wife, Marlene. Mike, a retired middle school teacher and member of First United Methodist Church in Huntington, remains in his 70s as he celebrates turning another year older Monday, April 18. May this day be as super as he is, with many days of good health, happiness, love and blessings to follow.
EGG HUNT: Easter egg and scavenger hunts are offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 3544 Cyrus Creek Road, Barboursville. Lunch and an Easter devotion are also planned.
MUSICAL: “This Blood,” musical drama, is presented at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrea Poston Arthur, Eva Reed, Arlene Hoeft, Michele Brunetti, Drew Taylor, Julie Coburn, Sandra Martin, Mary Morrison, Ryleigh Justice, Debbie Bias, Leigh Anne Cutlip, Mia Ferguson, Lauren Freeman, Luke Rutherford, Audrey Sexton Bowling leaves the 70s behind for No. 80, Joe Whitfield, Dale Bradley, Chloe Scott.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Ileene Fetty, Fred and Ann Buchanan of Ona, members of Madison Avenue Christian Church.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Budd, Walter Smith, Shannon Simpkins, Amanda Dunkle, Lilian Grace Fromholt, Randy Sortet, Amy Parent, Rachele Subik, Sue Schussler, Jane Sentelle, Sarah Westfall, Judy Campbell, Scott Archer, Paula Dickerson, Scott McLean, Pete Jones, Judy Lantz, Nell Major, Lewis Arnold, Jay Porter, Sherry Brooks.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Theodore Mayes, Joey Douglas, Danielle Johnson, Karen Ray, Brenda Davis, Teresa Perkins, Haley Boyce, Jonah Egan, Betty Owens, Leona Davis, Shawn Christopher McComas turns 43, Emily Bullington, Kristen Camp, Callie Morrison, Kyra Johnson, Jennifer Wood.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Neda McGlothlin (1986), Patty and Steve Chapman, Tom and Lynn Knopp (1992), Noah and Lavetta Henson celebrate No. 41.