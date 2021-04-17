Community news
DINNER: Westmoreland Woman’s Club sponsors a baked steak dinner from noon until sold out Sunday, April 18, at the clubhouse. This is to-go orders only. The menu also includes salad, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll and dessert. The cost is $10, and $5 ages 10 and younger. Public health protocol is observed. Call Beverly Beldon, 304-429-2108, or Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
SWEETHEART: Richard Singer was always a sweetheart. I watched the only son of LaVonda Singer and the late Johnny Singer grow up into the handsome, intelligent and kind gentleman he is today. As he celebrates a birthday Saturday, April 17, here’s hoping this father of two sons enjoys a great day.
ANOTHER: Mike Sheets, a retired middle school teacher for many years in the area, leaves the 60s behind to try No. 70 on his Sunday, April 18, birthday celebration. This well-known and great educator underwent some health issues in the past few years, but those knowing him are blessed with his presence on another happy occasion. Here’s hoping for good health, happiness, love, family, friends and a fun-filled day of blessings and surprises.
TEST N’ TUNES: For the first time in 2021, the first of two preseason Test N’ Tunes begins Saturday, April 17, at Ona Speedway. The action on the track is from noon to 5 p.m. Pit passes are $5; practice is $20.
SPECIAL: After years of grit, hard work and sleepless nights to earn a degree to help save lives, cure diseases and ease pain, Dr. Amy Albrecht Marsteller puts her heart before her mind while treating patients. Quite often, I feel thankful and blessed for crossing paths with an angel like Dr. Amy. As this wife and mother of two children turns a new age Monday, April 19, may she have a special one, with the best of everything followed by future birthday celebrations.
CONCERT: Jade Daniels, of Hurricane, West Virginia, dancer and senior dual dance and exercise science major at Slippery Rock University, participates in the university’s Dance Department’s BFA Senior Dance concert, “Against All Odds,” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, via livestream on the department’s YouTube channel. Admission to the livestream is $5, available via e-tickets.
SESSION: Alzheimer’s Association offers a virtual and telephone Support Group session from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 19, and 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. To register, call 800-272-3900.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Scott Archer, Greg Gesner, Eddie Smith, Pete Jones, Judy Lantz, Jim Sanborn, Walter Smith, Nell Major, Sherry Brooks, Kay Porter, Lewis Arnold, Randy Sortet, Amy Parent, Paula Dickerson, Scott McLean, Rachele Subik.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Leona Davis, JR Johnson, Chris Kelley, Madison Call, Debbie Lingenfelter, Haley Boyce, Jonah Egan, Betty Owens, Zandra Lawrence, Jennifer Wood, Basil Asbury turns 92, Jim Lackey, Kyra Johnson, Callie Morrison, Shawn Christopher McComas turns 42, Emily Bullington, Kristen Camp.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Neda McGlothlin (1986), Tom and Lynn Knopp (1992).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ben Fulks, Nick Anuszkiewisz, Addalynn Brier, RaeLynn Brier, Brandon Hunter Ash hits the mid-20 mark at 25, Angie Whitt Whitfield, Janet Gail Turner, Ashley Sinclair, Ty Stull, Jim Rumbaugh, David Adkins, Ella Mae Adkins, Sean Kidd hits the double 3 at 33, Hailey McCoy, Glenna Johnson, Ric Zima, Erica Deligne, J.B. Miller with Kindred Communications, Martha Moore.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jay and Linda Adkins celebrate No. 42.
CHUCKLE: When the man went to the urgent care clinic, he told the nurse he had a bad wasp sting. “Where is it?” asked the nurse. The man replied, “I don’t know. It flew away.”