Community News
RESCHEDULED: “That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody,” rated PG-13, has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets range from $25 to $35.
GRADS: Three Ashland residents were more than 2,300 students from Ohio University, Athens, graduating with degrees. They include Rickey Gene Carpenter, bachelor of criminal justice; Denise Darcel Meeks, Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Kathryn Elora Ann Neill, Associate in Applied Science. Three from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, receiving degrees included Josh Nathaniel Britton, bachelor of specialized studies; Magean Amber Conley, Bachelor of Science in education; and Allison L. Skeans, Bachelor of Science in applied management. Shirley Mae Wilks, of Rush, Kentucky, also received an Associate in Applied Science degree.
SPECIAL: Happy birthday to Mike Sheets, retired teacher, Saturday, April 18. Mike has recently experienced some serious health issues and has been undergoing treatments at Cleveland Clinic, where he and his wife, Marlene, have been seven weeks. Mike, we are praying for you and Marlene. God is still in the miracle business.
BIRTH: Amidst the turmoil of this world’s pandemic crisis, a healthy baby was born April 9 to Oscar and Kristen Molina of Antioch Baptist Church, Ona. Theo Ramon Molina, weighing in at 7.2 pounds and measuring 20 inches, is sister to Camila. May this little one bring many happy moments and fond memories to the families and grow into adulthood living for the Lord.
INITIATED: Congratulations to Suzanna Thompson, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni, she was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Eastern Kentucky University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
ADDED: Bradley Spoljaric, deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office nine months, was recently added to the Ironton Police Department. He was also an officer with Ironton Municipal Court two years, working under Judge Clark Collins. Graduating from Ironton High in 2011, he attended Ohio Police Training Academy 2014-15.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Bob Tebbetts, Bill Weekley, Kristen Corley, Mandy Null, April 1; Judy Cleveland, Alex Dean, Paul Landin, Michael Myers, Jay Proud, Tom Turner, April 2; Bull Archer, Sara Allen, Ryan Anders, Virginia Clark, Missi Fisher, Clay Jackson, Jacqui Meeks, Doug Pitzer, Allison Weiss, Louetta Jimison, Nora Mowdy, April 3; Patsy Elliott, Charlie Johnson, April 4; Amy Crook, Cooper Holland, April 5; Logan Phipps, Mark Akers, Michael Fruth, Carl Proffitt, April 6; Stephen Riggs, Ann Hinshaw, Mckenzie Myers, Amy Nitzel, David Shanklin, Gina Davis, Nathan Edmonds, April 7; Faye Brangham, April 8; Kelly Daniel, April 9; Garrett Weekley, April 10; Ginnie Tebbetts, April 11; Gavin Eddins, Betty Handy, April 12; Betty Poston, April 13; Brittany Clagg, April 14.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jennifer Wood, Basil Asbury crosses the 90s to 91, Shawn Christopher McComas, Ronnie Adkins, Zandra Lawrence, Leona Davis, Ben Fulks, Danielle Johnson, Karen Ray, Haley Boyce, Jonah Egan, Betty Owens, Madison Call, Chris Kelley, Deborah Lingenfeilter, Callie Morrison, Kyra Johnson, Emily Bullington, Kristen Camp, Della Blake turns 88.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Neda McGlothlin (1986), Tm and Lynn Knopp (1992).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ashley Sinclair, Tye Stull, Janet Gail Turner, Martha Moore, Abby Baker, Debby Cunningham, Chad Halstead, J.B. Miller with Kindred Communications, David Adkins, Sean Kidd turns 32, Nick Anuszkiewicz, Angie Whitt Whitfield, Brandon Hunter Ash nears the mid-20 mark at 24, Ella Mae Adkins, Ric Zima, Erica Deligne, Haley McCoy.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jay and Linda Adkins celebrate No. 41.
CHUCKLE: After a young couple brought their new baby home, the wife suggested that her husband should try his hand at changing diapers. “I’m busy,” he said. “I’ll take care of the next one.” The next time the baby’s diaper was dirty, she called her husband over. “Oh, honey,” he said. “I didn’t mean the next diaper. I meant the next baby.”