NEWBORN: Tara and Kyle Ryan Kelley are parents of a new baby girl, Emma Lou Kelley, born March 16. Weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and 19 inches long, she is granddaughter of Tara and Brian Blinn and great-granddaughter of Janet and Gary Sumpter and Tim White, all of Madison Avenue Christian Church. May this little princess be trained in the way of the Lord and never depart from it as she grows into adulthood.
MOVIE: Free admission to a movie is offered this week to students out of school for spring break. “Minions” is shown at 11:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 4-7, at The Cinema at Camp Landing, 10699 U.S. 60, Ashland.
INDUCTED: Although more than “500 Miles Away From Home,” Bobby Bare, Lawrence County, Ohio, native and Country Music Hall of Fame member, has chalked up another honor for his musical career. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 — two days before his 87th birthday — the Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry member is inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, along with Connie Smith, Dierks Bentley and Keb’ Mo’.
SERVICES: The last Lenten midweek worship service takes place at 7 p.m. April 6 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The theme is “Perfect Love Casts Out Fear: Evening Prayer for Lent.”
CHANGES: Effective Sunday, April 3, First Presbyterian Church in Huntington no longer will require mask-wearing in the building and returns to the morning worship services and communion elements in the pews. In September 2020, the church welcomed a new senior pastor — Parrish Bridges, California native coming from New York and serving churches in Owego and Walton. He graduated from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and Memphis Theological Seminary and has served churches in Arkansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and California during his 30-year ministry career. He and wife, Pamela, live in Barboursville. They are parents of three daughters, one son and three grandchildren, and a Shih Tzu named Roxy.
SHOW: “Mountain Stage” with Joan Osborne, Abby Hamilton and others offers a program at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Charleston Culture Center. Tickets are $25. Visit www.mountainstage.org.
84TH: Eddy Gene Stephenson, of Lesage, has reason “to blow his own horn” as he is proud that he turns 84 years young Saturday, April 2, and has been a member of the Methodist church at least 70 of those years. The journey may have been long, but he considers it a great one. May his day be super, with many to follow.
BOOKS: West Huntington Library conducts a book sale during library hours Monday through Saturday, April 4-9. Nonfiction, fiction, inspirational, paperbacks, audiovisual, juvenile, YA books and other materials are available.
SEVEN: Seven years ago Saturday (April 2, 2015), I was standing in a wedding gazebo in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, witnessing the joining of Kenneth Porter and Linda Catherine Adkins Boling (my niece) in holy matrimony. What a beautiful bride and handsome groom on a gorgeous day for an unforgettable ceremony as the minister’s words continue to be brought to my remembrance, and I wasn’t the one “tying the knot.” Mostly happy things and many changes have filled their lives these wedded years, but they remain as happy today as they did on that day of saying “I do.” It’s good having “George” in our family, along with “King David,” their nearly 3-year-old adopted son adding joy and love.
EASTER EGGS: Lighthouse Baptist Church in Milton gets together again this year for chocolate peanut butter Easter egg making. Maple nut, cherry nut and coconut eggs are also available. The cost is $5 each. To order or purchase an egg, contact the church by phone or in person.
GRANDSONS: Patricia Enochs of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church became a new grandmother Feb. 14 when Judson Hawk Adkins was born. Steve and Rosemary Cook became grandparents Feb. 22 when Landon Turner Giles was welcomed into the world. May these little boys bring much joy, love and happiness to the families.
MUSICAL: “Summer — The Donna Summer Musical,” Broadway musical celebrating a true icon, is performed Thursday, April 7, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center as part of Marshall Artists Series. Sponsored by Marshall Health, Huntington Federal, Neighborgall Construction, Boggs Roofing, Air Systems Inc., Dr. Mark Studeny and Dr. Melissa Lester, Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kevin and Rebecca Craig, iHeartRadio, WSAZ and The Herald-Dispatch, tickets cost 98.42, $81.97, $71 and $64.42. Contact 304-696-6656 or ticketmaster.com.
BAPTISM: “In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost …” Two individuals — Halle Phillips and Elizabeth Streets — were baptized Feb. 27 at Kenova United Methodist Church. Halle, born Jan. 14, 2010, to Josh and Traci Phillips, is the little sister to Anna and Lyla.
DISCUSSION: Ohio University Southern in Ironton hosts a community discussion of “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in memory of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death anniversary. The event begins at 6 p.m. Monday, April 4, in Mains Rotunda. Light refreshments are served. Registration is required at ohio.edu/southern/mlk. Email pleasanr@ohio.edu; mckenzt1@ohio.edu; or scschisler@aol.com.
RECITAL: Marshall University School of Music presents a faculty recital featuring Henning Vauth, pianist, and Michael Stroeher, trombonist, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in Smith Recital Hall. Admission is free.
