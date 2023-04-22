WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the third-grade poetry category included Emilee Hendricks, Martha Elementary, first; Kaylee Chen, Nichols Elementary, second; and Alexia Geer, Highlawn Elementary, third.
REVIVAL: A spring revival with David Frazie as evangelist is Sunday-Friday, April 23-28, at Olive Baptist Church, 2508 Merritts Creek Road. Services begin at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
BABY GIRLS: Madison Avenue Christian Church Disciples of Christ welcomed two baby girls — Ayla Wren Seidewitz and Josie Ray Wolfe — into its family in March. Ayla, daughter of Ryan and Brooklyn McMullen Seidewitz, was born March 14 weighing 7 pounds and measuring 20 inches long. She is also granddaughter of Deron McMullen and great-granddaughter of Anna Waugh. Josie was born March 28 to Zoee and Paul Wolfe, weighing 7.5 ounces. May these little princesses continue adding joy, laughter and love and be raised to walk with the Lord and lead others into His kingdom.
WINE TASTING: Food, wine and music are featured during the wine tasting event from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Sip Downtown Brassiere. A Huntington Symphony trio provides music for the event, which is open for those age 21 and older. Tickets, including unlimited wine and hors d’oeuvres, are $85.
TWOFOLD: Go ahead and make my day and she did. Running across Stephanie Stiltner Midkiff recently for the first time in maybe 20-plus years was a twofold event. Not only was it great seeing her after watching her grow up in the Salt Rock neighborhood and becoming a beautiful, friendly young lady, but I was able to hear from her special, precious and dear mother, Shirley Stiltner, who along with her late husband, George Lucian Stiltner, took my sister and I under their wing in the early 1970s when we became Christians and attended Roach Baptist Church for many years. I had lost contact with Shirley after her health declined but this meeting put my mind at ease. Thanks, Stephanie, for the short time of reminiscing.
FESTIVAL: A West Virginia Food Truck Festival, hosted by Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce and Town of Eleanor, is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Eleanor Park and Fairgrounds. The one-of-a-kind event features food trucks, artisan vendors, demonstrations, corn hole tournament and live music. Admission is free.
CLOGGERS: “An Afternoon with the Fancy Free Cloggers” begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $12. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
CELEBRATION: In honor of Lexie Ratcliff’s graduation from Marshall University School of Nursing, a graduation celebration takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the fellowship hall of Kenova United Methodist Church.
MARKET: Clyffeside Worship Church hosts a spring market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 514 39th St., Ashland. Crafts are sold and vendors are available.
MUSICAL: Huntington High School continues “Mamma Mia!,” the Broadway musical, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the school. Performances also begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 27-29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Tickets are $10; $5 students; and free ages 2 and younger. Call 304-412-3393.
ORBIT’S BLOCK PARTY: Central Avenue in Barboursville is shut down Saturday, April 22, for the block party. Musical festivities, along with vendors, food trucks and beer tents are available from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event, hosted by Corduroy Brown, features Horseburner Ducain, Jayce Turley, Ally Fletcher, New Clear Future, Neon Black, Jimi Mitchell and others.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Howard Underwood, Bonnie Hughes, Ben McKelvey, Carolyn Dickens, Emma Dixon, Sarah Clark, Bruce Hunt, Mary Lane, T.J. McFadden, William Madelly, Ashlyn McGlone, Steve Shidler, Carl Walker, Jim Proctor leaves the 60s behind for number 70, Garry Allen Byrd, youngest child of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, is one over 40 (41), Roger Lee Booth, Diane Stiltner, Ashley Moore.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dale and Debbie Duespohl, Jonathan Duncan and Mary MacClellan.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lee Simmons, Toni Gygi, Teresa Chapman, Amy Caldwell, Kenny Kirby, Rosie Wooddell, Brian McMaster, David Stuart, Bessie Vanover, Susan Morton, Alanna Cline, Sue Puckett, Jessica Wilks, Fred Hussell, Aven Thomas, Helen Moeller, Brenda Ewanus, Brad Wright, Kim Nathan Lewis says goodbye to the 50s for number 60.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Terry and Sherry Houck.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Trey Smith, Betsy Gerber, Edie Beals, Alexa Hensley, Roger Johnson, Brittney McKinney, Carol Nowak, Sylvie Paluku, Lucy Mendoza, Jordan Edin, Scott Milum, Campbell Hettlinger, Marcia Adkins, Dutch Heiner, Bob Smith, Emily Hughes hits the mid-30 mark at 35, Emaleigh Joelle Black, new sister to Sadie, born March 20, is a tween at 12.
CHUCKLE: A pastor went to his church office Monday morning and discovered a dead mule in the church yard. He called the police. Since there did not appear to be any foul pay, the police referred the pastor to the health department. There he was told since there was no health threat that he should call the sanitation department. But the sanitation manager said he could not pick up the mule without authorization from the mayor. Now the pastor knew the mayor and was not too eager to call him. The mayor had a bad temper and was generally hard to deal with, but the pastor called him anyway. The mayor did not disappoint him. He immediately began to rant and rave at the pastor and finally said, “Why did you call me anyway? Isn’t it your job to bury the dead?” The pastor paused for a brief prayer and asked the Lord to direct his response. Then, he replied, “Yes, Mayor, it is my job to bury the dead, but I always like to notify the next of kin first.”