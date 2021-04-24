BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry presents Brayden Williamson and Friends in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission is $15; $12 seniors; and $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available. Masks and social distancing are required. Call 304-743-5749.
VOICE: The voice of Bob Smith has been heard throughout the Tri-State as he has been the spokesperson for dealerships, church groups, convention center and others. The New Baptist Church member celebrates becoming another year older Saturday, April 24. May this Christian superhero have a superb celebration.
CONCERT: An outdoor concert with Johan Botes, Lincoln Brass, choir and soloists begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Huntington’s First Methodist Church.
FORMER: The former sports writer/editor and lifestyles editor of The Herald-Dispatch celebrates a birthday Sunday, April 25. Robyn Rison Chapman was my boss for a number of years and taught me how to become a better writer. Happy birthday, Robyn, and many more.
FUNDRAISER: Monday, April 26, is Marshall University Women’s Nine and Wine golf fundraiser at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Registration begins at 4 p.m., followed by the event at 5 p.m. A foursome costs $450 and an individual golfer costs $125. A corporate sponsor fee is $900 and a tee box sponsor fee is $150. Contact Tyler Ferris, 304-696-3407 or ferris26@marshall.edu; or Brooke Burkhammer, 304-208-1445.
LISTED: Six Cabell Countians graduated from West Virginia University this past fall. They include James Holstein of Culloden, public administration; Dean Cornell of Huntington, finance; Jennifer Greer, Huntington, nursing; Darian Leftwich, Huntington, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS; Matthew Molina, Huntington, animal and nutritional sciences; and Coby Roland, Huntington, criminology.
NAMED: Of the 272 students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University Southern, Ironton, 20 were from Proctorville. They are Retzel Ansell, Emily Arthur, Jerry Davis, Megan Davis, Madilin Flynn, Michael Fowler, Rylee Galloway, Lexi Hall, Olivia Hoover, Caden Howard, Jacqueline Hutchison, Adam Kincaid, Carolina Llanos, Kailee McCann, Kassandra Metzger, Kelly Mullens, Alli Penix, Cassie Peters, Logan Rowe and Jared Stapleton. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades used to calculate grade point average.
MARKET: Barboursville Farmers Market is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, for a Food Truck Round Up at 6501 Farmdale Road. Featured are Bite Mi, Southside Sliders, Twister Grille, Truckin Cheesey and Ice Cream Guy.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Amanda Dunkle, April 17; Charlotte Gardner, Kim Cobb, James Goodson, April 19; Melissa Prater, April 20.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alexa Hensley, Remi McKinney, Joni Jenkins, Teagan Clark, Emaleigh Joelle Black hits the double digits at 10, Brittney McKinney, Roger Johnson, Emily Hughes hits the double 3 (33), Carol Nowak, Sylvie Paluku, Jordan Edin, Scott Milum, Helen Moeller, Judy Southard, Brenda Ewanus, Stephanie Chittum, Brad Wright, Lauren Walker.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chase Rutherford, Lisa K. Templeton, Pam Dutton, Melanie Mullins, Abagale Dunn, Michael Taylor, Adam Scarberry, Janet Yost, Charles Yarbrough, Elizabeth Diaz, Thomas Norton, Ashley Sowards, Jessie Albers, Tony Waldron, Charlene Anderson.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Damron, Andy and Kim Finley.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Maribeth Anderson, Kevin Sergent, David Hedrick, Shelia Roy, Theressa Dillon, Paula Holley, Jenneth Lemley, Stacie Edelen, Lynn Knopp, Mary Leighton, Sara Maynard.
CHUCKLE: An exhausted hunter stumbled into the arms of a fellow hunter. “Am I glad to see you,” one said. “I’ve been lost for two days.” The other commented, “Don’t get too excited, friend. I’ve been lost for two weeks.”