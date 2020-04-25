Community News
LATE: Denny Moore celebrated a birthday April 20. Here’s hoping that despite the changes in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic that his day was a super one as we strive to get back on track with life soon.
LISTED: A dozen Proctorville, Ohio, residents were among more than 5,200 students qualifying for the fall semester 2019 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, including main and regional campuses. They include Ian Matthew Chinn, Megan Nicole Davis, Maddilin Hope Flynn, Adam Mitchell Kincaid, Connor James Lacroix, Carolina Llanos, Kassandra Chris Metzger, Christopher John Quinn, Kara Faith Ray, Carolyn Mae Rhodes Mary Elizabeth Van Nostrand and Ericca Denise Wall. To be eligible for the list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
CANCELED: “The Color Purple,” 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival, scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, at Charleston’s Clay Center, has been canceled.
CHOSEN: Five Boyd County students were selected for the Rogers Explorers Program at The Center for Rural Development, although the camps aren’t being conducted this year. Participants chosen included Emily Aliff of Ashland Middle School, daughter of Molly Forkins and Daniel Aliff of Ashland; Emma Wiley, also of Ashland Middle, daughter of Brad and Vicki Wiley of Catlettsburg; Abbi Borders of Boyd County Middle, daughter of Todd and Bobbi Borders, also of Catlettsburg; Isabel Hensley of Rose Hill Christian School, daughter of William D. and Heather Hensley, also of Ashland; and Rachel Blevins, also of Rose Hill Christian, daughter of Kara Blevins, also of Catlettsburg, and the late Marshall Blevins.
DIRECTOR: Gail Patton retired as executive director of Unlimited Future Inc. after serving from 2010-19 and is replaced by Ursulette Huntley, the first African American to lead UFI, where she has been employed since 2007. Ursulette previously served as operations director, incubator manager and deputy director.
ONE: Bobby Anderson, former Boyd County High School basketball star, is one of five members of the University of Rio Grande men’s basketball team named to the 2019-20 River States Conference Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team. To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to current term, participate in RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.
NATIONAL: Explorer Academy has gone national. The Cabell County school was recognized nationally through the SupportMusic Merit Award from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its commitment to music education and achievement in grades Pre-K through fifth. In fact, this is the second time the school has won this award. Congratulations to the school and Ashley Brown, music director, for a job well done.
24: Chloe Willis, youngest granddaughter of Karen and Earl Ransbottom, celebrates her 24th birthday Saturday, April 25. May her day be surprise filled with gifts galore and happy returns.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chase Rutherford, Harold Payne, Judy Smith, Pam Dutton, Abagale Dunn, LuDean Parks, Melanie Mullin, Jessie Albers, Lisa Kay Templeton, Janet Yost, Charles Yarbrough, Adam Scarberry, Tony Waldron, Elizabeth Diaz, Thomas Norton, Ashley Sowards, Luke Holdstock, Michael Taylor.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Andrew and Chelsae Damron, Andy and Kim Finley.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Maribeth Anderson, Kevin Sergent, Sherman Burlingame, Melissa Catlin, Spencer Davis, Oliver Johnson, Joe Kirk, Steve Neumeyer, Bree Ogle, Jennifer Stover, Patty Withrow, Theressa Dillon, Paula Holley, Jenneth Lemley, Stacie Edelen, Maria White, Eric Kennedy, Sheila Roy, Lynn Knopp, Mary Leighton, Sara Maynard, Patrick Bundy nears the 50-mark but short by three (47).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Conner Adkins, Scott Niece turns 43, Hailey Eldridge is six into the teens at 18, Edward Sparks, Michael Campbell, Linda Hedrick, Katie Bazell, Hannah Edgar, Madeline Showalter, Sabrina Moore, Ryan Pemberton.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Justin and Amelya Harmon, Gary and Donna Norris, Jamie and Erin Goodwin (2014).
CHUCKLE: Helen took her son, Jackson, to meet her old college roommate for lunch. “You are so cute I could just eat you up!” said Jane to Jackson. “I am NOT on the menu!” Jackson scowled indignantly.