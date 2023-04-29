90-PLUS: It’s time again to remember Martha Karlet, better known as “Aunt Mart,” as Saturday, April 29, would have been her 96th birthday, but she was reunited with her husband and other loved ones June 25, 2019. This Christian friend always brightened my day with her chuckle-like laugh, true joy, gentle heart and kind words. This long-time South Point, Ohio, resident and member of South Point’s First Baptist Church always made me inspired and blessed to be in her midst. Aunt Mart loved to cook and sometimes I wonder if she’s still preparing meals in that heavenly mansion and I stand assured she knows “what time it is.”
DERBY DAY: Hats off — it’s a Derby Day brunch featuring mimosas, derby-style dishes and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $45. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit Golden Girl Group Home. Call 304-939-5726.
AUTHOR: Roger “RD” Brumfield, local author, discusses his biography, “Operation Brightside,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Fratelli’s Restaurant, U.S. 60. This espionage thriller has received a No. 1 new release designation on Amazon.
BASKETS: A Vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser begins promptly at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, Ky. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for 20 games, payable at door. Door prizes, raffle basket, 50/50 and refreshments are available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Boyd County Homemakers.
93: God has been extremely good to Lillian Estep, who turns 93 years young Saturday, April 29. This wonderful Christian lady is a long-time family friend and two years older than my mom. How the special event is celebrated is undecided, but her brother, Burgess, wants to take her on a nice visit to the Pullman Square. However the day is spent, may it be as special as this ‘young’ friend.
RAFFLE: The 27th annual historic preservation raffle with fun, fellowship and food is Sunday, April 30, at B’nai Sholom Congregation. Doors open at noon, followed by the drawing at 1 p.m. A maximum of 500 tickets are sold at $125 each. For an additional $25, tickets can be “insured,” giving second chance to win one of up to 25 cash prizes. Tickets admit two to the gala drawing. Call 304-522-2980.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the sixth-grade prose category included Addison Pauley, Barboursville Middle, first/state entry; Anna Kate Bowen, Our Lady of Fatima, second; and Connor Ison, Huntington Middle, third.
HYMNS: Milton Presbyterian Church joins Milton United Methodist Church for a hymn sing at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 30. A soup luncheon follows.
OVER 50: Kimberlea Denise Byrd Poston, daughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, celebrates number 52 Saturday, April 29. Kim has been with Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Float Pool Department/Pediatrics ICU since May 1992. May her day be as special as she is with surprises, love, happiness, family, friends, good health and fond memories.
MEET: The Woman’s Club of Huntington conducts its regular monthly meeting at noon Wednesday, May 3, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, Marshall University. The invocation is given by Mary Margaret King; pledge of allegiance and patriotic music leaders are Carolyn Becker and Sharon Smith. The program is a style show presented by Dress for Success. Call Judith Short, president, 304-617-3367.
SPEAKER: The Rev. DaVontae Edwards speaks during Youth and Senior Recognition service Sunday morning April 30 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
BIKES: Huntington Motorcycle Club’s Mike Biker Spurlock 15th annual Veterans Home bike show is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 512 Water St., Barboursville.
SHOW: Musical Arts Guild performs its 60th anniversary show at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Marshall University Student Union, John Marshall Room. Dinner is served at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sherrie Shaver, Connie Rutherford, Jeannie Adams, Priscilla Deskins, Emma Ferguson, Taylor Hazelett, Emma Holley, Grace Holley, Brian McCann, Sam Robson, Linda Swan, Jacob Hale, Evelyn Rutherford, Irene Faller, Raymond Aliff, Patti Rollins, Josue Martinez, Becky Davis, Taylor Hazelett, Earl Trawick, Waylon Vanover, Sarah Howard, Destiny Harless becomes a teenager at 13, Dennie Cremeans leaves the teens for number 20, Brynlee Grace Barrett turns 8, Joe Kirk with Lube Equipment spins the last of the 60s at 69.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Fox and Debbie Heaberlin (1988), Richie and Amy Brumfield (2000), Matthew and April Walker, Buford and Nancy McComas.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kaylan Johnson, Mollie Bannister, Hanna Taylor, Sean McComas hits the 50 number, Tammy Nelson, Brock Tucker, Katrina Eskins, Ethel Stafford, Paul Farrell, Priscilla Quinlivan, Tyler Morrison, Shelia Marks, Val Erwin, Chris Gress, retired from Winfield Locks and Dam in 2022, is one over 60 (61), Brandon Giles, James Wilson.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jeanna and Tim Spears.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Newman Adkins, Sarah Gallaher, Shirley Sullivan, Vickie Adkins Hill, cousin of mine, turns 63, Lindsey Morgan Hawthorne is short of 30 by two (28), Trintee Felcan leaves the teens behind for number 20, Lindsey Caroline Powers spins the last of her 20s at 29, Robert Jackson, Wanda Morgan, Debra Heaberlin Matthew Turner, Hugo Reyna, Joe Stanley, Jackie Lycan, Scott Ross, George Nash, Kate Nash.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Phil and Jackie Rutherford (1976).
CHUCKLE: A real estate agent was showing a prospective buyer a new home. “I like to be honest with people,” the agent said, “and I’m going to share with you not just the pluses of this property, but the minuses, too.” Looking around at what seemed to be a well-built, spacious home, the client said, “So tell me what’s not to like about this house.” “Well,” said the agent, looking downcast, “across the field is a manure plant.” “I see,” replied the client. “And what are the pluses?” The agent brightened and announced, “You’ll always know which direction the wind is blowing.”