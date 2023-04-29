The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

90-PLUS: It’s time again to remember Martha Karlet, better known as “Aunt Mart,” as Saturday, April 29, would have been her 96th birthday, but she was reunited with her husband and other loved ones June 25, 2019. This Christian friend always brightened my day with her chuckle-like laugh, true joy, gentle heart and kind words. This long-time South Point, Ohio, resident and member of South Point’s First Baptist Church always made me inspired and blessed to be in her midst. Aunt Mart loved to cook and sometimes I wonder if she’s still preparing meals in that heavenly mansion and I stand assured she knows “what time it is.”

DERBY DAY: Hats off — it’s a Derby Day brunch featuring mimosas, derby-style dishes and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $45. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit Golden Girl Group Home. Call 304-939-5726.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you