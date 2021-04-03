EGG HUNT: A free egg hunt is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Madie Carroll Museum’s lawn. Nose and mouth face coverings are required at all times. Each age group meets at their table area.
RETIRING: Sheila Mosley, administrative assistant/church treasurer for more than 20 years at Kenova United Methodist Church, has decided to retire in May. As she begins a new phase of her life, she is being wished the best of all she endeavors with rest, relaxation, peace and quiet.
SERVICE: A community Easter “sonrise” worship service with Pastor Darrel Buttrum preaching begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Central City Gazebo. Music is by Eric Phillipi. Participating churches are First Church of the Nazarene, 10th Avenue Church of God, Children’s Evangelism Fellowship, City Church, Transformation Community Church and Westmoreland Methodist Church.
LISTED: A dozen Cabell County residents were named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown. From Milton were Mitchell Klein, forest resources management; Seth Mitchell, journalism; Megan Skean, political science; and Sienna Weeks, ceramics. Jacob Karimpour, music performance: instrumental; Carlee Lusher, engineering track 3; and Hunter Shockey, marketing, are from Ona; and Andrea McComas, criminology, Salt Rock. Raven Forshee, biology; Grace Kinder, accounting, finance; Chyanne Morrison, public health; and John Swanson, civil engineering, are from Barboursville. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
SERVICE: A Sunday morning Easter service is offered April 4 at Milton’s Church in the Valley.
83: That’s the age Gene Stephenson, of Lesage, became Friday, and proud of it. He is still working because it gives him reason to get up each day. He also continues to enjoy life and reading this column. Here’s hoping this individual had a super day, with many more of them filled with happiness, love, fond memories and good health.
PIANIST: Alsbrooks Smith Jr., pianist, is featured at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Ironton First United Methodist Church, 101 North 5th St.
FREE FINES: National Library Week is celebrated Sunday through Saturday, April 4-10, at Cabell County Public Library and its branches. Call, email or visit the library to remove fines from any overdue materials you return.
80: Linda Rose, sister to Earl Ransbottom and sister-in-law to Karen Ransbottom, leaves the 70s behind to try No. 80. She celebrates the new “age era” Sunday, April 4. May it be a special one and filled with happiness, love, fond memories, good health and friendship.
SUNRISE: Beverly Hills United Methodist Church offers a sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Woodmere Cemetery. In case of rain, the service moves to the church.
SALE: The Village of South Point hosts its biannual yard sale Saturday, April 3.
SUNRISE: An Easter sunrise service begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at New Baptist Church, followed by praise and worship services at 9 and 11 a.m.
WORSHIP: Pastor Nancy White presents an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 4, via Facebook Live on Milton United Methodist Church’s Facebook. The Easter resurrection celebration begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Bethesda United Methodist Church Easter resurrection celebration is led by Pastor Bronson.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rachel Lafon, Madelynn Jane Adkins turns 4, Michael Moore is the “double 6” (66), Poppie Lee Milum, Butch Howard, Rebecca Robinson, Jessica Reilly, Sharon Sparks, Lisa Webster, Herman Jividen.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Debbie Lapole.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Fleshman, Dale Bradley, Courtney McLean, Tammy Meadows, Shawn Gue, April Jackson, Stan Maynard, Melanie Oyster, Donna Norris.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tyler Hoffman, Lexie Dunn, Matt Qualls, Ashtyn Genet becomes a teen at 13, Annetta Adkins, Laura Bias, Madeline Streets.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Paddy Sue Gay of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church celebrate No. 57, Josh and Rachel Sierson.
CHUCKLE: The cook asked the man if he wanted her to cut this pizza into six or eight pieces. After much thought, the man replied, “You’d better make it six … I don’t think I can eat eight pieces!”