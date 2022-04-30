NOODLES: This year’s Stewards of Fellowship spaghetti dinner begins at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia. Featured is John Marra’s famous Italian family handed-down spaghetti sauce, meatballs and salad dressing recipes, along with fresh, delicious Italian garlic bread from a Clarksburg Italian bakery and traditional Italian dessert of spumoni ice cream. The cost is $12; $6 children; and no immediate family pays more than $30 total. Proceeds support mission trips.
INITIATED: Haven Lochow was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. The Huntington resident, initiated at Georgetown College, is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
REUNION: Huntington High School Class of 1967 offers its 55-year reunion Oct. 14-15. Contact judypoodle1@gmail.com.
DEDICATION: Huntington Rotary Club honors the memory of Frank Hanshaw with the dedication of a plaque at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Rotary Park. A longtime dedicated Rotarian and Huntingtonian through his work on the Huntington Foundation in partnership with Rotary and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, Frank led many renovations and upgrades at Rotary Park over the years. All who knew and admired Frank are invited to come to honor him at this celebration.
LUNCHEON: Friends of the Cabell County Public Library offers its annual membership luncheon Thursday, May 5, at the library. Archivist and author Joe Geiger Jr., of Huntington, who retired Feb. 1 as director of West Virginia Archives and History, discusses how the Civil War gave birth to the new state of West Virginia. He worked in Archives and History as historian, webmaster and assistant director since 1998 and became director in 2007. Joe also authored three books about West Virginia’s Civil War History. His wife, Lois, is a Marshall University graduate with a master’s degree in history. Tickets are $15. For reservations, call 304-528-5700.
BLOOD: Barboursville Senior Center sponsors a blood drive for American Red Cross from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at 739 Central Ave. A light dinner is served to all donors while they wait to leave. To pre-register, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Walk-ins are also welcomed.
TOP: Noah Thompson, 19, construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky, has landed a spot in the Top 14 on ABC’s “American Idol.” Congratulations to this “shy” singer-songwriter and best wishes for the finale, which is scheduled for May 9.
RALLY: Ruth Sullivan Rally for Autism takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Ritter Park. This event provides necessary funding to help organizations provide access and therapy for families and individuals on the autism spectrum, which includes Autism Society of West Virginia, West Virginia Autism Training Center and Autism Services Center. The cost is $30 per person and there is a walk or run element to the event. Visit rallyforautism.org.
PRAYERS: Peggy Neal, longtime, now retired, employee of Cabell County Courthouse, recently underwent shoulder surgery. Prayers are this wonderful Christian friend has a speedy recovery and will be back as good as new in a short time.
NEARING 90: Special birthday wishes to Lorene Jordan, of Milton, as she gets closer to the 90 mark but in the high 80s age range for a birthday Monday, May 2. This fine mother, wife, grandmother and friend is a reader of this column. May her day be filled with surprises, love, good health, happiness and fond memories and her year much of the same.
SINGING: New Beginnings Apostolic Church, 1002 25th St. in Huntington, will open its doors at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 1, for southern gospel music with The Simmons Family of Pensacola, Florida, who have been singing together and traveling in ministry for 32 years, delivering a message of hope and God’s saving grace for all. There is no charge to attend; however, a love offering will be taken.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kaylan Johnson, Tammy Nelson, Ethel C. Stafford, Sean McComas, Katrina Eskins, Sharon Snoddy, Shelia Marks, Tyler Morrison, Chris Gress with Winfield Locks and Dam says hello to the 60s (60), Brandon Giles, James Wilson, Carol Gilman, Val Erwin, Brock Turner, Chuck Clark, Paul Ferrell, Priscilla Quinlivan, Mollie Bannister, Hanna Taylor.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jeanna and Tim Spears.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lindsey Caroline Powers still in the 20s at 28, Trintee Felcan spins the last of the teens at 19, Newman Adkins, Vickie Adkins Hill turns 62, Shirley Sullivan, Lindsey Morgan Hawthorne turns 27, Dave Adams, Ashley Clark, Granvel Dilley, Jackie Lycan, George Nash, Kate Nash, Matthew Ross, Emily Vargo.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mona Arthur, lifetime member of Walnut Hills Nazarene Church, turns 97, Keri Daniels, Raneigh Adams Watts leaves 40s behind for No. 50, Dr. Kathryn Knodel, Greg Niece still in the 50s at 58, Bob Wilcox, Laura Newlon, Drake Kennedy becomes “double toothpicks” at 11, Jacob Ball hits the mid-30 mark (35), Tammi Williams, Millie Adkins, Marie Fought, Ardoth Rutherford, Josef Dransfeld, Robert Sellards, Elizabeth Nance.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Mindy Webber celebrate No. 25, Jane and Doug McKee.