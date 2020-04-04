Community News
CANCELED: Fred Buchanan, chairman, Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement, has canceled the meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6, at American Legion Huntington Post 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic and with directives for social distancing.
TEENAGER: Emily Alice Riggio, one little lady making grandpa and grandma happy, becomes a teenager at 13 on Saturday, April 4. Emily is granddaughter of Frank and Jean Riggio. May this young lady have a special, fun-filled day within the “social” requirements.
90TH: Although Carmie Harless, of Ona, won’t be able to celebrate his 90th birthday as planned due to the virus concerns, we hope his first day in another age bracket is a special one. May this “young” man have a happy, healthy and fun-filled day, with many more years to follow.
NEW CHAPTER: Before Rose Thornburg left her home church — Pea Ridge United Methodist — she was remembered with a reception and a room dedicated in her honor for being a longtime dedicated servant of the church. She is relocating to Byron, Georgia, to be close to daughter and son-in-law, Shea and Brad Wilkinson, four grandsons and sister, Ann Kane. Like the Energizer Bunny, Rose kept going and going. She graduated from Huntington East High School in 1963 and Marshall University with degrees in education and mental health counseling. She is a retired executive director of Faith in Action. Best wishes, Rose, on your new chapter in life, and thanks for your hard work in the Huntington community.
BAPTISM: Katrina Lee experienced the waters of baptism Feb. 2 at Huntington’s First United Methodist Church. May she always walk with the Lord and help to win many souls into his kingdom.
SUMMER CAMP: Registration is underway for the Kids Summer Camp sponsored by Paramount Players. Based on the situation with COVID-19, three weeks of Art Camp are available — June 24-28; July 15-19; and July 22-26. Early bird registration continues through May 31. Contact Melanie Cornellison, education@paramountartscenter.com.
LISTED: Rebecca Lee, of Huntington, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 school year at Bethany College. To be eligible for this list, students must have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credit hours. Congratulations, Rebecca, on this accomplishment.
INSTRUCTION: Ashland Community and Technical College continues to provide only online/remote classroom instruction through May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Final exams take place May 4-10 online or remotely. Spring commencement ceremonies have also been postponed, with new dates to be announced.
BIRTHS: Three newborns recently have been added to the family at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Chad and Jennifer Ball became new parents of Lochlan Michael Ball. Adah Hope Lamm was born to Bryan and Carrie Lamm, and Bella Rain Perry was born to Tiffany Perry. May these little ones bring much happiness, joy, love and closeness to the families and friends.
GRADS: Four Coal Grove, Ohio, residents and one from Hanging Rock were among 2,300 students recently graduating from Ohio University, Athens. Two receiving associate in applied science degrees were David Alexander Carey and Christopher M. Jewell. Trevor Lemaster Barrett received an associate in science and Bachelor of Science in education. David Lorray Marcum earned an associate in arts and Bachelor of Science in communication. Hannah Lee Pennington, of Hanging Rock, received a Bachelor of Science in applied management.
REFLECTION: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church broadcasts a noon reflection Monday, April 6, on its website and YouTube platforms in observation of Holy Week. A message, “Money-Changer Monday,” is presented by Pastor John Yeager of the church. Music is by Johan Botes, Marshall University professor.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Rose, sister to Karen Ransbottom, spins the last of her 70s at 79, Susan Fleshman, Dale Bradley, Donna Norris, Melanie Oyster, Michael Riegel, April Jackson, Shawn Gue, Stan Maynard, Courtney McLean, Tammy Meadows, Patsy Elliott, Charlie Johnson.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Trista Elaine Esque becomes “sweet 16,” Lexie Dunn, Matt Qualls, Tyler Hoffman, Ashtyn Genet, Laura Bias, Annetta Adkins, Madeline Streets, Amy Crook, Cooper Holland.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Josh and Rachel Sierson.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jamie Baumgardner, Angela Willey and Jessica Clark.
CHUCKLE: Joan was getting swamped with calls from strangers. The reason? A medical billing service had launched an 800 number that was identical to hers. When she called to complain, they told her to get a new number. “I’ve had mine 20 years,” she pleaded. “Couldn’t you change yours?” They refused. So, she said, “Fine. From now on I’m going to tell everyone who calls that their bill is paid in full.” The company got a new number the next day.