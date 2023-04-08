EASTER EGGS: Hometown Love hosts an Easter egg hunt, open to children through grade 6, at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Chesapeake High School football field. Food, games, face painting and pictures with the “Panther” Bunny are featured.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts bluegrass music by Fast Track at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available. HEADED: Sarah McCloy, newest missionary at Huntington’s New Baptist Church, completed her commissioning service in early March. She will be “off and running” to Japan by the end of the month. May the Lord continue leading in her new journey of life. MEET: Neighborhood Institute of Huntington, collective agency for neighborhood associations in the city, meets at 5;30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Huntington City Hall, mayor’s conference room. Ted Grant, training and public information officer with Cabell County 911, presents information on new system 911 is providing. Other agenda items include city crime report by Huntington Police Department and health-related issues update from Cabell Huntington Health Department. To form a neighborhood association or learn of an existing one in neighborhood, contact Carole Boster, president, 304-417-1763, or boster436@comcast.net. SUNRISE SERVICES: Services offered before Sunday school April 9 include outdoor service, weather permitting, 7 a.m., Lucinda Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio, breakfast follows; Teays Valley Ministerial Association, host, 7 a.m., Valley Park, large picnic shelter, Hurricane, covered-dish breakfast, 9:15 a.m., Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist; Sharon Baptist Church, 7 a.m., Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio; 6:30 a.m., Antioch Baptist, Ona, message by Rex Howe, breakfast follows, Cracker Barrel; 7 a.m., Pea Ridge United Methodist, facebook; 7 a.m., parking lot, St. Paul Lutheran Church (weather permitting), followed by breakfast, 8 a.m.; Easter egg hunt/worship service, 10 a.m.; 7 a.m., New Baptist; Resurrection Sunday celebration, 11 a.m.; 8 a.m., Milton United Methodist, facebook, followed by worship at 11 a.m. in sanctuary. LISTED: Katherine Spencer, Mackenzie Stevens, Garry Stevenson, Kaitlin Stewart, Hailee Stiltner, Jessica Suttles, Amanda Tackett, Shonda Tennyson, Kierstyn Terry, Bryan Thacker, Ethan Thompson, Jazlyn Thompson and Ava Thornburg were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end. EGG HUNT: Cox Landing Branch Library and Lesage Lions Club sponsor an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the library. ANNIVERSARY: Dean and Gwen “Cookie” Caldwell, son-in-law and daughter of the late Arlene Melton, celebrate a wedding anniversary on Mrs. Melton’s birthday. They were married April 9, 1960, at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, where they were servants and members for years before moving to New Baptist Church. Here’s hoping this couple dances into and throughout another year with happiness, love, commitment and fond memories. BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 offers its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $7 and $4 ages 10 and younger. To-go orders are also available. The auxiliary offers a bake sale of sweet treats at a great price. VIGIL: An Easter vigil begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Easter Sunday services begin at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9. BAND: “Shinedown,” the multi-platinum, chart-topping group, brings “The Revolutions Live Tour” to Mountain Health Arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Also featured are Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. Tickets begin at $54.50. RISEN: No better time than Sunday, April 9, to acknowledge the Easter season and Arlene Melton, who had risen to the ranks of an angel in many lives while on earth, including mine. This little lady would have celebrated her 108th birthday but she was called to share her angelic wings in her heavenly home Nov. 20, 2021. Thoughts of this Seventh Avenue Baptist Church member for 68 years often flood my memory with a blessed feeling that I was able to let her know in person how much I loved and appreciated her beautiful Christian life. FIRST: The first worship service in the new building for Christ Presbyterian Church begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9, at the new location, 5730 East Pea Ridge Road. A continental breakfast/open house precedes the service at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. John C. Minihan is senior pastor.