DINNER: Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts a to-go-only baked steak dinner at noon Sunday, April 10, at the clubhouse. The menu consisting of salad, baked steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, rolls and dessert costs $10 and $5 ages 10 and younger. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities, including two annual $1,000 college scholarships for Spring Valley High School seniors. For advance orders, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
LISTED: Three Coal Grove, Ohio, residents were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They are Alicia Fraley, Khylee Keaton and Ragin Marcum, all from Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
JOURNEY: Raven Baxter, molecular biologist, science educator, speaker and music artist, presents “From College Dropout to Ph.D.: Finding Resilience in your STEM Journey” at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Memorial Student Center, Don Morris Room. The event is sponsored by College of Science and the Higher Education Policy Commission’s Division of Science, Technology and Research. Registration is available at wvresearch.org. Admission is free.
SERVICE: Palm Sunday services begin at 8 a.m. April 10 with prayer at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Holy Eucharist follows at 10:30 a.m. Compline begins at 5 p.m.
CHOSEN: Kate Meek is one of two Cabell County high school students chosen for the 2022 West Virginia Governor’s Academy, which is conducted June 25 through July 15 at Fairmont State University. Kate is daughter of Josh and Rebecca Meek and granddaughter of Alan and Barbara Meek.
FAMILY EVENT: First Presbyterian Church in Huntington conducts an “Egg-Streme Easter Family Event” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Games, crafts and food (ham from Cam’s and the fixings) are available. Community service hour credit is available for students volunteering to help with the event.
ANGEL: Heaven received another angel Nov. 20, 2021, with a new body and mind at age 105. Saturday, April 9, Arlene Stone Melton would have been 106 years young. She was a lot of things to a lot of people — Christian, pianist, Sunday school teacher, college graduate, retired office manager, club secretary and treasurer, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, neighbor, role model and willing to help in any way she could. A faithful member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church 68 years, this precious friend of mine had a wonderful card ministry for inspiring, uplifting, sharing love, hope and care and kindness. Mrs. Melton was more to me than words can express, and I treasure the words she often wrote inside the cards I received. Happy first birthday in heaven, my friend, and you are loved.
SERVICES: A Palm Sunday service with Pastor Steve Hinkle preaching begins at 9:45 a.m. April 10 at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, near Barboursville. Pizza is served after the service. Easter escape room follows lunch. Jeff Mosteller Family sings and Andrew Scarberry preaches at 6 p.m. Sunday.
EGG HUNT: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church offers an Easter egg hunt at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, outside the church. In case of inclement weather, it moves inside the church.
CERTIFIED: Two Putnam County Schools educators recently became National Board Certified teachers. Stacy Davis with Rock Branch and Sarah Gibson of Confidence Elementary were among the 35 new National Board Certified teachers honored in early March at the West Virginia Department of Education’s annual National Board Certification Recognition Celebration. Three National Board Certified teachers from Putnam County — Miranda Saul, Laura Shabdue and Rachelle Williams — were among 66 renewing their certification. Congratulations and thanks for your support, service, dedication and knowledge.
EGGS: Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager Post 111 offers an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Hamlin Lions Club football field. Raffles for bikes, ride-on toys and Easter baskets are available.
COMMUNION: A Last Supper memorial with communion begins at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 10, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville.
CANTATA: A choir cantata is presented during the 11 a.m. service Sunday, April 10, at New Baptist Church.
HUNT: This year’s children’s Easter egg hunt is a community event from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church.
MARKET: The Second Saturday Market — April Edition is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Heritage Station. Vendors, including Zane Pinson/Jewels in the city with ceramics, jewelry and more, Crystal Perkins, upcycled one-of-a-kind journals and others, set up on the brick patio in front of Visitors Center. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joseph Chapman, Genny Curry, Brooklyn White, Joe Anderson, Linda Cummings, Kasey Meadows, Martha Casey, Selby Litton, Mae Owen, Brenda Johnston, Alan Hawkins, Larry Pyles, Judy A. Blevins, Martha L. Casey, Robert Bowen, Dora Butcher, Lauren Breece, Kelly Daniel, Ingrid White Sturgill, Alan Clegg, Ryan Clegg, Rusty Ellis, Tyler Kirk, Austin Miller, Shelby Nitardy, Nathan Wendel.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dean and Cookie Caldwell, Rex and Bev Roby, Jr. and Vicki Barnhouse.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carol Brown, Robin Bonyak, Jasmine Lofton, Kaitlin Brent, Donna Landin, Harold Walker, Taliyah Davis, Pat Cornwell, Mandie Peterman, Juanita Duncan, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and Joy Class member, Tony Williams, Jim Bentley, Chloe Hayes, Sandy Christian.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Ed and Betsy Byus.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kelly Harlow, Lucas Bloss, Lisa McGuffey, Brad Hall, Aidan Martinez, Priscilla Simmons, Barbara Wyatt, Ginnie Tebbetts, Lyla Phillips, Jack Riggs, Lisa Balke, Kelly Dawn Journell Beltz is over No. 40 by two (42), Fredrick Willauer, Barbara Withers, Rhett Casto, Bradley Chenault, BC Lusher, Hunter Eid.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kim and Jeff Black, Michael and Precia Wood celebrate No. 35.