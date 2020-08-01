Community News
READS: Tasty Reads Book Club meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Cicada Books and Coffee with Dawn Norman, owner, and Dawn Nolan, barista/local food writer. Admission is free.
GRAD: Bryce Casebolt, of Seminole, Florida, great-grandson of Lillian “Lil” Narcise and grandson of Debbie Maynard, both of Huntington, graduated in June; however, due to COVID-19, the trip to see the action was canceled. Lil, Debbie and Jeannie Warden (aunt) had planned to attend. He is the son of Sara Maynard Casebolt and stepson of Jamie Casebolt. Bryce is also the grandson of the late Doug Maynard. Congratulations, Bryce, on this accomplishment.
CLINIC: Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools host the last drive-thru immunization clinic Wednesday, Aug. 5. This clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Milton Elementary School. Multiple vaccinations are required for preschoolers, seventh- and 12th-graders. Parents or guardians are advised to bring child’s shot record and insurance card.
CANCELED: Village of Barboursville has canceled its 40th annual Fall Festival scheduled for Sept. 16-19 due to COVID-19. Vineyard in the Village, the spring wine festival originally scheduled for May, has also been canceled. The Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show set for Saturday, Aug. 1, has been canceled. Special and private events and activities to be conducted at Barboursville Park have also been canceled. Call Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau, 304-733-1500, or City Hall, 304-736-8994.
COLUMN: Dorothy Musgrave and her husband, Dale, read this column every day that it is included in the newspaper. She said, “We always look forward to it. It makes our morning complete.” Thanks, Dorothy — encouraging words such as these make my entire day complete.
SERVICE: Pastor Paul Michael Booth speaks during the 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, service at First Southern Baptist Church’s picnic shelter, 110 Collins Ave., South Point, Ohio. Bring a chair and fans.
BABIES: Two newborns arrived in the families at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Hannah Noelle Branham was born to Stephen and Rachel Branham. Elliana Rae Sikes was born to Andrew and Rebecca Sikes. May these bundles of blessings be an added joy to each family.
MUSICAL: First Stage Theatre Company presents the musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, in the parking lot of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. It is broadcast over car radios at 101.1 FM like a drive-in movie. Tickets are $10 or $20 carload — cash or checks are preferred. Spaces are limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 304-416-5437.
BELATED: Phyllis Mosley, of Canton, Georgia, formerly of Kenova, celebrated her 75th birthday July 11. She is the older of her twin sisters, Sharon Kay Holland McNeely, of Barboursville, and Karen Holland LeMaster, of Kenova. Here’s hoping Phyllis had a pleasant, safe and fun-filled day.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Liam James Edward Adkins turns 6, Jane Crawford, Glen Morrison, John Moore, David Elmore, Martha Hood, Breanna Smith, Blake Weekley, Logan Chambers.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Sean and Allison Coughlin (2009), Patty and Rick Hannan.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Paisley Marie Ratliff is 3, Tina Edgar, Butch Edwards, Peggy Hodge, Ed Miller, Jared Shull, Vicki Hanshaw.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jennings F. and Violet Cornwell (1957), Paul and Patricia Cline (1975), Seth and Alison Stender (2013).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Baisden, Brycen Lamb, the Rev. Jim Richards, Morgan Hill, Evan Conard, Susan Fleshman, Teresa Dial, Ralph Wilson, Penny Markham hits the double digits at 10, Michael Wentz turns 41, Jill Tarter, Steve Williams, Malone Miller, Will Howerton, Greg Porter spins the last of the 60s at 69, Jennifer Adkins, Tim Cummings, Parker Shepherd.
CHUCKLE: A man went to visit his friend in another city. “Remember last year when I was broke and you helped me out? I told you at the time that I’d never forget your generosity.” “Yes, I remember,” his friend replied. “Well, guess what?” his visitor said. “I’m broke again.”